Trump mocks Elon Musks’ businesses in latest round of attacks

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday night to hit out at Elon Musk and claim the world’s richest man once called himself a “big Trump fan” after Musk has been sued for ending his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, marking the latest parade in an escalating war of words between the two outspoken billionaires.

Then-President-elect Donald Trump shouts to members of the media at Trump’s clubhouse… [+] Bedminster National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey on Nov. 19, 2016. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Post via Getty Images Highlights

Trump took partial credit for generating Musk’s massive wealth, saying in a post that Musk would be “worthless” and that his business ventures would have failed without the government grants Musk would have asked Trump to approve ( Musk was already a billionaire before Trump took office, but his net worth skyrocketed in 2020, largely due to a surge in Tesla’s stock price).

The former president ridiculed Musk’s products, saying his companies like Tesla and SpaceX have produced “driverless cars that crash” and “rockets to nowhere,” while calling Twitter “maybe without value”.

Musk launched his own attacks on Trump on Monday night, saying the 76-year-old ex-president was a bull in a china shop and should “hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.”

Musk also denied telling Trump he voted for him, a claim Trump made at a rally on Saturday, but Trump doubled down on Tuesday and insisted Musk said he was “a huge Trump fan and Republican” during a visit to the White House.

At Saturday’s rally, Trump called Musk “another bullshit artist” for trying to pull out of the Twitter deal.

Musk responded to Trumps Truth Social posts on Tuesday by tweeting a GIF of the popular Simpsons “Old Man Yells at Cloud” meme.

crucial quote

“I could have said ‘get on your knees and beg,’ and he would have,” Trump said of a visit to the White House during which Musk allegedly asked for financial aid for his projects .

Key Context

Musk and Trump began trading barbs after Musk agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, his promise to limit the platform’s moderation tactics appearing to put it in direct competition with Trump’s new Truth Social. But hostilities have escalated dramatically in recent days as the Twitter deal crumbled. Musk informed Twitter on Friday that he was “terminating” the deal, leading Bret Taylor, Twitter’s chairman of the board, to take “legal action” to force the deal through. Twitter delivered on Taylor’s promise on Tuesday, filing a lawsuit against Musk in Delaware seeking to force Musk to buy the company. Musk has repeatedly accused Twitter of failing to provide adequate data to prove the number of fake and spam accounts that populate the platform, but Twitter has denounced Musk’s claims as “increasingly invasive and unreasonable.” and at least in some cases not contractually required.

