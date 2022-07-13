China silent on Sri Lanka crisis, aims to disconnect Rajapaksas, experts say

New Delhi:The exit of China-friendly Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa could deal a critical blow to the island nation’s ties with its biggest foreign investor, experts have told ThePrint. China made no immediate official comment following President Rajapaksa’s overseas flight early Wednesday.

Following the storming of the presidential palace by protesters Sunday in Colombo, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairsdeclared that he hopes that Sri Lanka will overcome the current difficulties and strive to restore stability, revitalize the economy and improve the livelihoods of the people as soon as possible.

For China, investing and financing projects in Sri Lanka are first and foremost financial decisions. They want to ensure a return on investment. When there is a question mark about it, China limits engagement and holds back, Deep Pal, a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told ThePrint.

Over the past decade and a half, China has invested billions of dollars in Sri Lanka. According to data from UK think tank Chatham House, China invested $12.1 billion between 2006 and 2019 in Sri Lanka. Specifically, since 2013, China has gradually increased its presence and influence in Sri Lanka through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

While the Chineseengagementwith Sri Lanka before the BRI, he acted as a catalyst for their presence in the country. The flagship project was the now debt-ridden Hambantota port project, which China now hasto rent outof Sri Lanka for 99 years.

In 2020,accordingat the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, China’s loans to Sri Lanka totaled $4.6 billion. However, only Chinaaccountsfor 10% of Sri Lanka’s external debt.

In June, Rajapaksa saidBloombergthat he felt that China had shifted its strategic focus to Southeast Asia and Africa, moving away from economically struggling countries like Sri Lanka in South Asia.

China’s silence is also due to public sentiment toward the Rajapaksas, said Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation.

Speaking after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in May, and despite close ties to the Rajapaksas, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman decided to dodge questions about his resignation .

Spokesperson Zhao LijiansaidWe have taken note of the latest developments in Sri Lanka and are monitoring the situation closely.

Speaking to ThePrint, Prof Pant said: China aims to separate its identity in Sri Lanka from the Rajapaksas, given that they were their main entry point into the country. Since China wants to start doing business again later in the country, it was essential for them to stop being associated with them.

In June, Sri Lanka was unable to access a $1.5 billion line of credit from Beijing, nor did it hear from China about a $1 billion loan to buy essential products.

It is essential to remember that before the crisis, China also did not respond positively to requests for debt restructuring from Sri Lanka, Professor Pant added.

$76 million in aid from China and India to fill the void

China’s approach to the crisis and the resulting aid packages to bail out the island nation stand in stark contrast to India. While China urgently sentsubsidiesworth $76 million, India has already provided $3.5 billion in aid to Colombo. India’s aid supplies to the resource-strapped nation include rice, kerosene and powdered milk, as well as 25 tons of medicine and medical supplies.

India has tried to fill the void left by China and provided essential assistance to the country. There have been high profile acknowledgments in Sri Lanka of India’s aid. This could bode well for India in the country in the future, Prof Pant said.

Time will tell if China’s silence is strategic

However, India’s realities vis-à-vis Sri Lanka are very different from those of China, and these have manifested themselves in their response to the current situation.

India is linked by geographical proximity to Sri Lanka. Political and social factors are also amplifying its involvement in Sri Lanka, as evidenced by the current crisis, explained Deep Pal.

China knows that being passive now doesn’t mean it won’t have access to Colombo in the future, Pal added, explaining the fine print of China’s cautious response.

However, whether this ambivalence, silence or passivity from Beijing is strategic or not, time will tell, notes Professor Pant.

