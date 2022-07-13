Won’t demonize Boris Johnson, says Rishi Sunak at UK campaign launch

Former British Chancellor Rishi Sunak marked the official launch of his Conservative Party leadership bid on Tuesday with a speech in which he pledged to lead a ‘positive campaign’, which will not help to demonize the Prime Minister outgoing Boris Johnson.

The 42-year-old UK-born Indian-born politician, who is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty, admitted he had disagreements with his former boss, but l ‘also commended as someone who has a good heart.

Boris Johnson is one of the most remarkable people I have ever met. And, whatever some commentators say, he has a good heart, Sunak said in his campaign launch speech in London.

Did I disagree with him? Frequently. Is it defective? Yes and the rest of us too. Was it no longer working? Yes, and that’s why I quit. But let’s be clear, I will not participate in a rewrite of history that seeks to demonize Boris, exaggerate his faults or deny his efforts, he said.

Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday following an unprecedented mutiny in his cabinet following a series of scandals that rocked his government, triggering a leadership election. new Conservative leader who will become his successor in September.

In an indirect reference to some reports over the weekend of damaging briefings and an alleged dirty dossier making the rounds of conservative groups, Sunak said: I am running a positive campaign focused on what my leadership can offer our party. and to our country.

I will not engage in the negativity that some of you may have seen and read about in the media. If others wish to do so, then let them do so. That’s not who we are, we can be better.

On the issue seen as central to the leadership contest, Sunak reiterated that as a former finance minister, he is determined to steer the economy in the right direction, but would not make any fairy tale promises. on lowering taxes right away.

We need a return to traditional conservative economic values ​​and that means honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales. It is not credible to promise much more spending and lower taxes, he said, as a clear counterattack to some of his rivals who have promised tax cuts.

So that’s my plan: fight inflation, grow the economy and cut taxes. This is a long-term approach that will bring long-term gains to families and businesses across the UK. I am ready to give everything I have in the service of our nation, to restore confidence, rebuild our economy and reunite the country, Sunak said.

Unlike the more personal touch of a social media video announcing his intention to run for Conservative leader after Johnson stepped down last week, the campaign speech was more politically focused. Sunak presented his long-term strategy as future prime minister, based on values ​​of hard work, patriotism, fairness, love of family and pragmatism.

Values ​​that compel me to say that it is totally unacceptable in this country that too many women and girls do not enjoy the same freedom that most men take for granted by feeling safe from assault and abuse. That our natural environment is a legacy that we preserve and protect for future generations, he said.

Sunak’s speech came as he received the endorsement of a senior Tory deputy, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, as well as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who withdrew his own leadership bid to support the former Minister of Finance.

Opening the campaign launch event, Raab said, “I know Rishi has what it takes…to provide the leadership we need to steer the country through tough economic times.”

With the backing of the required 20 Tory MPs, Sunak – the MP for Richmond in Yorkshire since 2015 – continues to be the frontrunner in the race and is confirmed for the first round of knockout votes scheduled for Wednesday.

Born in Southampton to National Health Service (NHS) doctor Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha, the Oxford University and Stanford alum started his career at investment bank Goldman Sachs. As a Brexiteer, he campaigned for the UK to leave the European Union (EU) in the June 2016 referendum and later held junior positions in the UK Treasury before landing the chancellorship under Johnson in February 2020.

