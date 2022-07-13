Gujarat – Narendra Modis’ home state to get second central university

The Union Cabinet will consider a proposal from the Ministry of Education to upgrade the NRTU in Vadodara

The Union cabinet will on Wednesday consider a proposal by the Ministry of Education to transform the National Railway and Transport University (NRTU) in Vadodara into a central university. Currently, NRTU is a reputable university offering BSc in Transportation Technology, BBA in Transportation Management course, Masters in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis, the home state of Gujarat, is expected to get the second central university which will be known as Gati Shakti University, a name resembling the program of the central government PM Gati Shakti.

The Prime Minister has launched the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which aims to improve connectivity across the country.

Abha Dev Habib, an associate professor at Miranda House College, University of Delhi, said converting a reputable university to a central university by changing its name does not help the education sector.

In front of us, the Delhi Engineering College has been turned into a university by the Delhi government. There is no indication that the institution has improved its performance. Giving a fancy name isn’t going to help the education sector, Habib said.

She said the higher education sector needs more public funding and decision-making power for institutions. She said the National Education Policy has advocated Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU).

NRTU focuses on the transport sector. When the NEP promotes MERU and the multidisciplinary approach within the institutions, the proposal to convert an NRTU into a central university does not sit well with the spirit of the NEP, she said.

In December 2017, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal by the Ministry of Railways to establish the first-ever NRTU in Vadodara. Earlier in October 2016, the Prime Minister announced the government’s intention to establish Vadodara University.

This university is the brainchild of prime ministers. Now it is a reputable university. Once it becomes a central university, it will enjoy greater autonomy, an education ministry official said.

As a Deemed University, NRTU must follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) Deemed University Regulations. The institute is not authorized to affiliate an institution.

Modi in August 2015 had announced a Bihar package, including a central university in Bhagalpur. The central government has not yet established the institute.

However, so many institutions in Gujarat witnessed an upgrade during this period. In 2020, the government introduced a bill granting Institute of National Importance (INI) status to the Gujarat-based Ayurvedic institution at Jamnagar.