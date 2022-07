Fools and the Poisoned Well

Among the many things the Greeks and Turks share is the saying, a fool can drop a stone into a well and 40 wise men cannot bring it out. This piece of popular wisdom can be found all over the world, as it is confirmed daily in issues big and small. Rarely, however, can we see so clearly the ease with which a few can jeopardize the lives and futures of so many, as we see today. For some time, Turkish politicians, civil servants, retired officers and various talking heads have been trying to outbid who can throw the most poison into the well of Greek-Turkish relations. This tension, and its consequences, will affect at least another generation of people in both countries, hampering the development of personal friendships and mutual respect that are the only antidote. I fear that neither 40 sages nor a million people of good intentions will discourage the march of madness, while the number of fanatics and fools grows day by day. The ridiculous and expansionist map of the Aegean with which the junior partner of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Devlet Bahceli, proudly posed a few days ago, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s statement on Turkey’s need for have a lebensraum, the letters to the UN and the statements of the cast the doubt on the Greek sovereignty of many Greek islands, the personal attacks of the Turkish president against the Greek Prime Minister, are the official adoption of the extreme positions of the supernationalist military pensioners . Serious as Turkish analysts are who have underestimated the Blue Homeland doctrine, viewing it as the televised wet dream of some Eurasian circles that would be a brief interlude in the country’s long NATO journey, no one can doubt today that most of the political world in Turkey has adopted extreme positions and belligerent statements against the Greeks. The official statements and propaganda of the Turkish media with the selective and false reading of the Treaty of Lausanne, and the distortion of the stakes between the two countries create a reality in which Turkey is both almighty and unfairly targeted from all sides. This leads both to demands for action and to the belief that the country will pay no price for its belligerence. It is very difficult to go against this rage and this thirst for victory, especially when those who would disagree are in prison, in exile or cannot be heard above the nationalist din. The growing hostility of the turkeys is a self-fulfilling prophecy, as the Greek reaction is seen as justification for greater tension. When threats multiply, our priority is to ensure our defense, both military and diplomatic. But we must never forget that in the end it will take wise men on both sides to cleanse the well.

