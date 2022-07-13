The public is satisfied, political parties will be confident to support Jokowi’s policy





Indonesian political indicators survey results show that public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo’s performance has increased. This condition will certainly have an impact on political stability, in particular the support of political parties in government. “If public satisfaction is above the psychological threshold, of course the general chairman of a political party is still in his comfort zone when it comes to supporting the policies of the president,” the president said on Tuesday. political observer of the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey, Kennedy Muslim (12/7). According to the results of the Political Indicators Survey in June 2022, the level of public satisfaction with the President’s performance was 67.5%, up 7.6% from the results of the April survey. At that time, satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance was 59.9%. Meanwhile, the current level of public dissatisfaction with the president is just 30.2%. Ken said dissatisfaction with the president’s performance was still within normal limits. While the satisfaction rate is very positive to maintain support for the government. “Public satisfaction with the president’s performance has a big influence on the political constellation. If the president fails to maintain the trend above 65% or touches below 65%, of course, the party will keep its distance from the government,” Ken said. According to the political indicators survey, Ken continued, public satisfaction has increased because there have been improvements in five aspects, namely national economy, household economy, politics, security , law enforcement and eradication of corruption. However, the survey also mentions that there are several things that the government needs to address. “It is a positive trend, although there are still hints of pressing issues such as basic price stability being the main issue, cooking oil prices, although there is a decline , are still quite high,” Ken said. Ken recalled that economic issues have always been a determining factor in public satisfaction with government performance. The threats that the government must anticipate are rising fuel prices and inflation. Another aspect that cannot be ruled out is law enforcement and the eradication of corruption.

