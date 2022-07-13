Politics
National emblem unveiled by PM kicks off design of Oppn questions; The government refutes the allegations
Opposition parties such as Congress, CPI(M), RJD, TMC and AIMIM have denounced the central government led by Narendra Modi for distorting the national emblem by replacing the graceful and royally confident Ashokan lions by those who have a threatening and aggressive posture. and sought immediate change. Opposition leaders also accused the prime minister of flouting constitutional norms and not inviting them to the event.
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the casting of the national emblem atop the new parliament building in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh and also attended a religious ceremony on the site.
Speaking to Twitter, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Narendra Modi Ji please observe the face of the Lion whether it depicts the Great Sarnath statue or a distorted version of the GIR lion. Please check it and, if necessary, repair it.
@Narendra Modi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, if it represents the statue of the Great #Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. please check it and if necessary repair it in the same way.
Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 12, 2022
Sharing two different images of the national emblem, TMC Rajya Sabha member Jawahar Sircar said: Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Lions of Ashokan. The original is left-handed, graceful, royally confident. The one on the right is the Modis version, set above the rumbling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate new Parliament building. Shame! Change it immediately.
Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Lions of Ashokan. The original is left-handed, graceful, royally confident. The one on the right is the Modis version, set above the rumbling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate new Parliament building. Shame! Change it immediately! pic.twitter.com/luXnLVByvP
Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 12, 2022
Another TMC leader, Mahua Moitra, also shared the two photos of the national emblem without writing anything.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also objected and said that the national emblem unveiled atop the new parliament building was created in the Amrit Kaal and its lions tended to swallow everything. Each symbol reflects the inner thought of the human being. Human beings use symbols to show the common man what his nature is, RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, wrote in Hindi on Twitter.
,
Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) July 11, 2022
AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi, I want to ask 130 million Indians whether those changing the national symbol should be called anti-nationals or not.
Meanwhile, senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan also expressed his views on the same subject and called it Modis new India. From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with majestically and peacefully seated lions; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament Building under construction in Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs. This is Modis New India, Bhushan said.
Center rejects opposition criticism
Responding to all allegations from opposition parties, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said those who oppose the huge national emblem tossed atop the new parliament building must appreciate the impact of angle, height and scale when comparing the two structures. If one looks at the Sarnath emblem from below, it would appear as calm or angry as the one in question, he explained in a series of tweets accompanied by images.
If an exact replica of the original were to be placed on the new building, it would be barely visible beyond the perimeter rail. Sense of proportion and perspective. Beauty is said to be located in the eyes of the beholder. The same goes for calm and anger. The original #Sarnath #emblem is 1.6 meters tall while the emblem atop the #NewParliamentBuilding is huge at 6.5 meters tall, he added.
If an exact replica of the original were to be placed on the new building, it would be barely visible beyond the perimeter rail.
The “experts” should also know that the original placed at Sarnath is at ground level while the new emblem is at a height of 33 meters from the ground. pic.twitter.com/JLxMMMAq80
Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 12, 2022
The BJP called the opposition criticism politically motivated and said, “It is regrettable that the opposition parties have released another round of unsubstantiated allegations, which smack of their political motivation.
After the construction works are completed, the building will be handed over to the parliament administration, BJP Chief Spokesperson and National Media Officer Anil Baluni said on Monday. Opposition parties questioning the unveiling ceremony need to understand the administrative process. From designing parliaments to supervising funds and constructions, all the work falls under the ministry of urban development, he said, adding that even the laying of the foundations was done by the prime minister.
How this national emblem is unique
More than 100 artisans and artisans from various parts of the country worked for more than nine months to create the massive cast of the national emblem, officials told the PTI news agency. The installation of India’s state emblem in high-purity bronze atop the central foyer of the new Parliament Building, currently under construction, was in itself a challenge as it was 33 meters above grade. from the ground, they added.
The State Emblem of India is an adaptation of Emperor Ashoka’s Sarnath Lion Capital which is housed in the Sarnath Museum. The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back to back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is decorated with high relief carvings of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull and a lion separated by intermediate Dharma Chakras. The 6.5 meter installation, weighing 16,000 kg, including the support structure (9,500 kg national emblem and 6,500 kg support structure), entirely handcrafted by Indian artisans, is made of bronze of high purity, said a senior official with the Union’s Housing and Union Ministry. Urban Affairs.
The conceptual sketch and casting process for the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building went through eight different stages of preparation, from clay modeling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing , officials said.
(with PTI entries)
