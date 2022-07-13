How will the Conservative Party choose the next British Prime Minister?

Comment this story Comment

Last week, following another scandal and a staggering number of cabinet resignations, Boris Johnson relinquished the leadership of Britain’s Conservative Party and announced he would step down as prime minister. The competition for the highest position in the country was immediate, with 11 candidates throw their hats in the ring in less than four days.

Candidate statements and campaign videos are already circulating in the media. Here’s how the Conservative Party’s internal rules affect the selection of the UK’s next Prime Minister.

Different UK parties have different rules for selecting their leaders

On Monday, the 1922 Committee Conservative backbenchers set the schedule for the next leadership election. Although party members have the final vote, Tory MPs ultimately control the electoral process by deciding who gets on the ballot.

Any candidate supported by at least 20 deputies (a higher threshold than in previous contests) can stand for election. From Wednesday, Conservative MPs will vote in successive rounds. Any candidate who does not obtain at least 30 votes in the first round will not be advanced. In each subsequent round, the last candidate will be eliminated, until there are two contenders left.

This is when ordinary members of the Conservative Party have their say. After a seven-week campaign involving televised debates and hustings (events with voters) across the country, around 190,000 paying Conservative members will be able to vote to decide who will be the next occupant of 10 Downing Street.

The rules for selecting Conservatives are unique among British parties. On the other hand, the The Labor Party puts its members in a dominant position. A candidate must first secure the support of 20 percent of party MPs, as well as 5% of constituency associations or unions. After that, the deputies have nothing more to say; members choose their new party leader through a preferential ballot. The removal of leaders is also up to Labor members. While Tory MPs can sack their leader by a simple majority vote, Labor MPs have no such impeachment power. The only way to impeach a Labor leader is for an opposing candidate to defeat him in a membership election.

Distant third-party Liberal Democrats select candidates using a similar approach to Labour.

This is also true outside the UK

In other parliamentary democracies, parties select their leaders in various ways. In some parties, the deputies alone choose the leader. Others use primary elections open to all eligible voters. Many others employ a hybrid system. For example, the New Zealand Labor Party chooses its leader through an electoral college in which MPs control 40% of the vote, members an additional 40%, and unions have institutional votes for the remaining 20%. In some extreme circumstances, parties have no rules for removing a leader. For example, in Italian conservative Forza Italia, its longtime leader Silvio Berlusconi never faced a leadership race once he took office.

If these various rules seem odd to students of American politics, it’s because the US Constitution and state laws govern the selection of presidential candidates, giving parties little leeway. But the United States is the exception among long-standing democracies. In most countries, the rules are left to the parties themselves.

To appreciate the effect of party rules, consider the consequences of the Brexit vote in 2016. Both main party leaders supported a hold position. When the UK instead voted to leave the European Union, the House of Commons and the British public called on Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron and Labor opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to step down.

Cameron quickly agreed. Had he stayed, Tory MPs could have, and surely would have, kicked him out. The Conservatives moved quickly to replace him. A series of secret deals made it clear that staunch Leave supporter Boris Johnson did not get the vote of his colleagues (at least in 2016). Conservative lawmakers narrowed the playing field to two candidates just 11 days after Cameron left. Shortly after, one of the two contenders dropped out of the race and Theresa May was sworn in.

By comparison, Corbyn, who angered many in his party for leading lukewarm opposition to Brexit, rejected calls to quit. Less than a week after the referendum, more than half of his shadow cabinet had resigned and Corbyn lost a vote of confidence among Labor MPs by a remarkable margin of 172 votes to 40. Labor Deputy Leader Tom Watson, admittedMy party is in peril, we are facing an existential crisis, as Corbyn has struggled to fill a new shrinking shadow cabinet.

However, left-wing progressives idolized Corbyn and joined the party in unprecedented numbers, taking membership above 500,000, the highest in modern history, giving Labor more members than all other British parties combined. Labor rules saved Corbyn by sacrificing his party. In three months, the Conservatives’ lead in the opinion polls had increased by more than 10 percentage points.

I interviewed senior party officials in over 60 parties and reviewed internal party elections in parliamentary systems around the world. The lesson from Corbyn’s experience is not unique: internal democracy can undermine a party’s ability to select candidates likely to win general elections. Party activists rarely represent the population. Nor do they often represent party voters, at least in parties where members have a say.

The Tories may seem to be in turmoil right now, rudderless and looking for a new leader to save them. This is certainly how they are often portrayed in the British press. And given the party’s recent change in leadership, it will soon have had four prime ministers in less than eight years, it is reasonable to wonder whether its rules put the party out of contention for future governance.

But the Conservatives are well placed to act quickly and restore their image by saving the party at the expense of their leader. That’s exactly what they did when they hired Johnson and what they likely will do now that he’s gone.