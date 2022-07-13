Imran Khan accuses Mr X and Mr Y of rigging Punjab polls





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again claimed to have rigged in the upcoming Punjab polls on July 17. Imran Khan claimed that “Mr. X” and “Mr.Y” are responsible for the rigging in the Punjab polls.

Currently, the PTI and the PML-N are preparing for an intense political battle in Punjab. The polls are scheduled for 20 Punjab Assembly seats where the PTI won the 2018 general election and its MPAs later defected to the PML-N and faced disqualification.

PPP has already expressed its support for PML-N and has decided to waive its right to these seats. The PPP will not seek any seat adjustments with the PML-N or align its candidates against those seats. Therefore, the competition is between PML-N and PTI which have neck and neck seats. However, the PTI has already accused the PML-N of rigging the elections on numerous occasions.

While addressing back-to-back rallies in Bhakkar and Layyah, Imran Khan, without revealing actual names, claimed that Mr. X had deployed Mr. Y to Multan for rigging the upcoming polls in Punjab.

Mr. X and Mr. Y, you can’t defeat this nation! [email protected] #VoteOnJuly17 pic.twitter.com/8RQ8iyjX3q

— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 12, 2022

New plot?

Imran Khan accused a certain Mr. X of having met with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Mr. X is in Lahore, we know what he did, Imran Khan said referring to the mysterious person who allegedly rigged the elections on behalf of the PML-N.

During his rally in Bhakkar, the PTI leader made similar rigging allegations, referring to a Mr. Y who had been sent to Multan by Lahore-based Mr. X to manipulate the upcoming by-elections.

Mr. X, I am told that you sent Mr. Y to Multan to rig the by-election. Mr X and Mr Y, I dare you that my nation will make you bite the dust and win the polls [on July 17] despite all attempts to manipulate them, the ousted prime minister said.

Needless to say, Mr. X and Mr. Y have hatched a new conspiracy as journalists and netizens speculate on the identity of the mysterious figures.

Who is Mr X? R-value? Who is Mr Y? WH variable? Who is Mr Z? Deviation from F? Elaboration of the equation. Inshallah will share the formula once I figure it out. Maybe today or tomorrow

— Arshad Sharif (@arsched) July 13, 2022

