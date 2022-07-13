Politics
The candidates are clear: who will succeed Boris Johnson?
Status: 07/12/2022 8:54 p.m.
Eight Conservative Party candidates want to succeed Johnson – as party leader and prime minister. They must assert themselves in several selection rounds over the coming days and weeks.
Eight candidates have been put on the slate to succeed Johnson. In order to keep the circle relatively small and speed up the process, the barrier to entry was higher this time than in the past. Only those who could name 20 supporters of the conservative faction from the start could be put on the list.
Imke Khler
ARD-Studio London
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who helped spark the government crisis with his resignation last week, his successor in power Nadhim Zahawi, and foreign minister Liz Truss cleared that first hurdle.
Also in attendance are former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Commerce Secretary Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat. Government Legal Director Suella Braverman and MP Kemi Badenoch are also running for election.
Who has what chances?
Penny Mordaunt is popular at the party base, but Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are favorites in political circles.
Truss guest starred in the Daily Telegraph as a right-wing contestant. Although the 46-year-old was originally against Brexit, she has been working hard for some time to be seen as a “Brexiteer”, i.e. a supporter of leaving the EU. In the dispute with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, for example, it came out in favor of Britain going it alone and introduced a bill to overturn parts of the protocol.
She now has the backing of a close Johnson confidant, the Secretary of State for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg. He called Truss a “true eurosceptic” who could lead the party and the country and who had repeatedly opposed tax increases in the cabinet. In fact, one of Truss’ main announcements is to cut taxes. She has promised to do so immediately if she becomes prime minister on the “first day” of her term.
Lower taxes – or not?
This positions her directly against Rishi Sunak. For while almost all the candidates promise timely tax cuts, Sunak – the former finance minister – does not. He, who until last week had to monitor the budgetary situation, insists that inflation must first be controlled. It is therefore too early for tax cuts, he warns. The party must return to its traditional values - honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales.
Sunak also grabs attention with his engaging tone of voice. By his own words, he does not want to take part in the bashing that is now beginning in the candidate camp. While Sunak has been criticized for his previous tax hikes and called a “socialist” by Rees-Mogg, he stresses that he respects his party colleagues and that they will work together after the election.
And after?
The first ballot for the successor to the leadership of the party is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. All candidates then need at least 30 votes from the conservative group to advance to the next round.
From Thursday, the person with the fewest votes will be eliminated from the next election – until there are only two candidates left. This should be the case by July 21.
After that, the party base is requested. The other two introduce themselves to members of the Conservative Party at roundtables across the country. In the end, they can vote and thus determine the person at the head of the party, who will then also become Prime Minister.
Election process for Johnson’s successor begins
Imke Khler, ARD London, 12.7.2022 11:12 p.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.tagesschau.de/ausland/europa/johnson-nachfolge-tories-101.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Dress Is a *Major* Elle Woods Vibe July 13, 2022
- Premier Hockey Federation Expands Montreal Franchise – NBC Boston July 13, 2022
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to inauguration of World Internet Conference organization – Xinhua July 13, 2022
- Imran Khan accuses Mr X and Mr Y of rigging Punjab polls July 13, 2022
- Mandy Moore reacts to This Is Us Emmy Snubs July 13, 2022