The candidates are clear: who will succeed Boris Johnson?

Eight Conservative Party candidates want to succeed Johnson – as party leader and prime minister. They must assert themselves in several selection rounds over the coming days and weeks.

By Imke Khler, ARD Studio London

Eight candidates have been put on the slate to succeed Johnson. In order to keep the circle relatively small and speed up the process, the barrier to entry was higher this time than in the past. Only those who could name 20 supporters of the conservative faction from the start could be put on the list.









Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who helped spark the government crisis with his resignation last week, his successor in power Nadhim Zahawi, and foreign minister Liz Truss cleared that first hurdle.

Also in attendance are former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Commerce Secretary Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat. Government Legal Director Suella Braverman and MP Kemi Badenoch are also running for election.

Who has what chances?

Penny Mordaunt is popular at the party base, but Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are favorites in political circles.

Truss guest starred in the Daily Telegraph as a right-wing contestant. Although the 46-year-old was originally against Brexit, she has been working hard for some time to be seen as a “Brexiteer”, i.e. a supporter of leaving the EU. In the dispute with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, for example, it came out in favor of Britain going it alone and introduced a bill to overturn parts of the protocol.

She now has the backing of a close Johnson confidant, the Secretary of State for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg. He called Truss a “true eurosceptic” who could lead the party and the country and who had repeatedly opposed tax increases in the cabinet. In fact, one of Truss’ main announcements is to cut taxes. She has promised to do so immediately if she becomes prime minister on the “first day” of her term.

Lower taxes – or not?

This positions her directly against Rishi Sunak. For while almost all the candidates promise timely tax cuts, Sunak – the former finance minister – does not. He, who until last week had to monitor the budgetary situation, insists that inflation must first be controlled. It is therefore too early for tax cuts, he warns. The party must return to its traditional values ​​- honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales.

Sunak also grabs attention with his engaging tone of voice. By his own words, he does not want to take part in the bashing that is now beginning in the candidate camp. While Sunak has been criticized for his previous tax hikes and called a “socialist” by Rees-Mogg, he stresses that he respects his party colleagues and that they will work together after the election.

And after?

The first ballot for the successor to the leadership of the party is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. All candidates then need at least 30 votes from the conservative group to advance to the next round.

From Thursday, the person with the fewest votes will be eliminated from the next election – until there are only two candidates left. This should be the case by July 21.

After that, the party base is requested. The other two introduce themselves to members of the Conservative Party at roundtables across the country. In the end, they can vote and thus determine the person at the head of the party, who will then also become Prime Minister.