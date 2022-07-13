Jokowi’s strong warning to OJK: don’t have troubled banks!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Current global economic conditions are full of uncertainty. Recession signals are everywhere. Even the developed countries of Europe, the United States (US) and even China are haunted by the recession. The war between Russia and Ukraine was the cause. The Indonesian government will of course do everything possible to prevent this recession from spreading to Indonesia as much as possible. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) explained how predictions of a global recession will play out. Talking about the threat of a recession, Jokowi alluded to the Financial Services Authority (OJK), which he said should be able to properly maintain the stability of the financial system. Supervision of the banking sector must be carried out in detail and in depth, and not only at the macro level. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “The OJK should not only signal at the macro level that banks are good, but check one by one, bank by bank. Don’t let any bank get into trouble! Because it can affect public trust,” he said. he said in a meeting with a number of banks. Mass Media Editors, Wednesday (7/13/2022). He said the OJK should not only report macro conditions such as the capital adequacy ratio (CAR), customer funds or credit. “Indeed, the macro ratio is good, but I trust him that it will not cause problems for any particular bank,” he said. Not just banking, in terms of insurance, Jokowi also revealed the importance of detailed oversight of financial institutions. “Financial industry stability is important, supervision is important. I have also passed it on to the KSSK (Financial Sector Stability Committee). There should be no more problems with insurance, it is also to because of the supervision,” Jokowi said. Asked about his position on the discussion of the omnibus law in the financial sector, Jokowi did not comment much. He only said that the stability of the financial industry is important, especially in the current economic conditions. As is known, on July 20, 2022, the Supreme Court (MA) plans to inaugurate new members of the OJK Board of Commissioners for the period of 2022-2027. Here is the Board of Commissioners of the OJK for the period 2022-2027 President and Member: Mahendra Siregar

Vice-president as president of the ethics committee and member: Mirza Adityaswara

Chief Executive of Banking Supervisor at the same time member: Dian Ediana Rae

Managing Director of Capital Markets Supervisor and member: Inarno Djajadi

Director General of Insurance, Pension Funds, Financial Institutions and Other Financial Services Institutions, Concurrent Member: Ogi Prastomiyono

Chairman of the Audit Board and member: Sophia Issabella Wattimena

Member in charge of Education and Consumer Protection: Friderica Widyasari Dewi



