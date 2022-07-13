Politics
Official stresses key role of Xi’s economic thinking
Xi Jinping’s economic thinking has played an important role in steering China’s economy as it experiences strong resilience with plenty of policy tools to deal with downward pressures, officials and experts said.
He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialist Economy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era provides scientific and theoretical guidance for China’s high-quality economic development. China and building a modern socialist country in all respects.
He made the remarks during a Monday meeting in Beijing on the recently released study plan on Xi’s economic thinking. The meeting was organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the National Development and Reform Commission.
He stressed the importance of developing a good understanding of the set of principles, theories and requirements defined by the study plan, including remaining committed to a people-centered philosophy of development, building the new paradigm of “dual circulation” economic development, which takes the domestic market as the mainstay while the domestic and foreign markets are mutually supportive, promoting high-quality development, insisting on innovation-oriented development, actively developing manufacturing and the real economy, and remaining committed to fully expanding openness.
According to him, the commission will take effective measures to maintain stable and healthy economic development.
Xi Jinping’s Thought on the Socialist Economy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which was unveiled at the Central Economic Work Conference in December 2017, is mainly based on the new development philosophy proposed by Xi in 2015 and presents and shared development.
While the COVID-19 pandemic may still weigh on the global economy, and the Chinese economy faces multiple pressures and challenges, Xi’s economic thinking will continue to provide additional guidance and theoretical basis for the framework. China’s economic policy, which will help deal with uncertainties and maintain sustainable and healthy development, experts said.
Liu Wei, President of Renmin University of China, said that despite the multiple challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, international geopolitical tensions and pressures from declining demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations, the Chinese economy still benefits from strong resilience and numerous policy tools to deal with shocks.
The Chinese economy is gradually shedding the impact of the pandemic and improvements are being seen in some key indicators. The official purchasing managers’ index for China’s manufacturing sector rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May, back above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction, it said. the National Bureau of Statistics.
Citing stimulus measures, including a new set of 33 detailed policy measures on stabilizing growth that were announced in May, Tommy Wu, senior economist at think tank Oxford Economics, said his team expected see a stimulus-focused recovery in the second half. 2022, and investments in infrastructure will be the most effective factor in stimulating growth.
“Even if some cities or rural areas have been hit by COVID outbreaks, projects in other areas may continue,” he said.
“The government aims to spend proceeds from local government special bonds by the end of August. Public policy banks will also increase credit to support infrastructure projects. But to roll out further stimulus in the second half of the year, the government will likely need to seek additional sources of funding, for example by issuing special sovereign bonds as it did in 2020.”
On the monetary front, he said, authorities are leaning toward targeted monetary easing to support small and medium-sized businesses, manufacturing and real estate sectors, and infrastructure financing.
Looking ahead, he said there was room for the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, to guide market interest rates and prime lending rates down, and have another cut in the Medium Term Lending Facility rate in the third quarter as broad base monetary easing through the rate cut could be effective in boosting growth after the economy stabilizes and boosting demand for credit .
The China Macroeconomy Forum said in a recent report that China’s economy could grow 0.8%, 6.5% and 6.3% year-on-year in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2022, and called to step up efforts to stimulate growth in order to meet the annual GDP growth target of around 5.5%.
Source: China Daily
