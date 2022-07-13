Why do we miss former Prime Minister Imran Khan?





Imran Khan, the former international cricket star turned politician who has overseen a new era in Pakistan’s foreign policy that has alienated the country from the United States, has been stripped as prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

The vote, which came amid runaway inflation and a rift between Mr Khans’ government and the military, capped a political crisis that has rocked the country for weeks and unfolded over a parliamentary session that lasted until the wee hours of the morning. Pakistan remains in a state of turmoil as it heads into an early election season in the coming months.

Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation with the world’s second-largest Muslim population, has struggled with instability and military coups since its founding 75 years ago. Although no prime minister in Pakistan has ever completed a full five-year term, Mr Khan is the first to be removed from office in a vote of no confidence.

What really happened?

One of the most astonishing political positions we have seen in Pakistan’s recent history is the counter-offensive that Khan has developed over the past few months. Those who compare it to the dharna of 2014 or the jalsa of 2011 forget how much the “invisible hand” has helped create such occasions. Right now, in this place, right now? ITP is now more natural than it has ever been. Whatever its roots, Imran Khan’s call to arms has real resonance.

It is not the fault of the coalition government, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the army or the various parties that make up the alliance. Its prediction and management were difficult. However, those advocating a violent counterattack ignore the significance of this period or have vested interests in the discussion that do not extend to the greater and more general benefit of Pakistan.

Imran Khan capitalized on a perfect storm of social, political, economic and technical unrest. However, the components of this storm’s makeup go well beyond what Mr. Khan and the PTI can handle. Over a long period of time, Pakistan arrived here. It won’t be easy to get out of this.

Several PTI initiatives have helped the country’s poor, such as the ehsaas program which was reportedly discontinued by the current government.

Pakistan has always been plagued by poverty. The next phase of Prime Minister Khan’s Ehsaas program was to fight poverty and was supposed to focus on the economic empowerment of the poor.

One of the most crucial areas for Prime Minister Imran Khan was human development. Simply put, #Ehsaas is a reflection of its people’s focus on governance.

Prime Minister Khan’s unique #Ehsaas initiative was launched to uplift the poorest of the poor to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state where the state is responsible for the oppressed. Empathy for the needy, the sick, the destitute and the unemployed. The concept of a Naya Pakistana Pakistan where the State protects the Vulnerable stems from empathy.

Prime Minister Imran launched “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” program

Imran Khan, the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, who before taking office was known for caring for those who have so little, started the Koi Bhooka Na Soye program under the umbrella of Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation.

One of the cornerstones of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto is to rid the country of poverty and Prime Minister Imran has aggressively tried to push initiatives for the common man.

Under the program, mobile vans would travel to different neighborhoods in major cities to feed poor and disadvantaged people. Initially, it was launched in the federal capital and should soon expand to other cities in the country.

Insaaf health card

The Sehat Insaf card was introduced by the Pakistani government to provide poor and low-income households with free medical care and to pay medical expenses up to 10 lac rupees per year.

The card is part of PTI’s Sehat Sahulat program, which was initially introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2016. The program has since expanded to include the Federal Capital, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

For the economic sector, the former prime minister launched many initiatives such as the first stent production facility in Pakistan, the launch of the country’s first Green Bond, budget friendly, upward economic trajectory, Roshan Digital Account, Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat. , electric vehicle policy, launch of MG Motors, structural reforms, reduction of the current account deficit, growth of the textile industry, increase in exports, high remittances, as well as low tariffs for electricity and gas intended for for industrial consumption.

He urged the world to help the Afghan Taliban establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan after announcing a general amnesty and protection of human and women’s rights and vowing that their land would not be used against any other state. It showed that they agreed with what the world had been emphasizing in the Doha talks. Do not assume that they (the Taliban) will renege on their commitments and let them form an inclusive government, which is imperative for regional peace, he said.

Prime Minister Khan has also been hailed for his handling of the Covid 19 pandemic

The Economist’s Normalcy Index tracks the progress of 50 countries returning to pre-pandemic life based on eight indicators classified into three categories.

Each country is scored out of 100 the benchmark score for pre-pandemic activity level on the index, where Pakistan’s current score is 84.4. This tracker is updated weekly.

Currently, the highest ranked country in the index is Hong Kong, with a score of 96.3, followed by New Zealand which has a score of 87.8. Pakistan is ranked third.

Imran Khan’s efforts to combat Islamophobia

This is a big step forward from the united nation declaring March 15 a day against Islamophobia.

We must appreciate the role played by the Government of Pakistan in pushing the UN to pass this resolution as well as the Prime Minister of Pakistan also has a great contribution in passing this resolution.

It is hoped that the United Nations will establish funds to combat Islamophobia in the United States and other countries such as India and Myanmar.

There are a good number of people in universities and in civil societies in the West and elsewhere who are supporters of common goals, loving Muslims and other minorities to have more space in society.

It is very important that Muslim communities, Islamic centers and educators living in the West and other countries form an alliance with those who support efforts against Islamophobia.

These efforts will be strengthened to combat Islamophobia. These efforts will appropriately highlight the concept of Islamophobia in the international media and the international community.

The rift between IK and the military

The back-and-forth between Khan and military rulers is part of a high-stakes political strategy by Khan to keep himself at the center of national political discourse and force snap elections on favorable terms.

For the cricketer-turned-politician, the risks are significant, with the military leadership bristling with freewheeling political criticism directed at him since his release, protests organized by Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and on the social networks.

The army draws its strength from the people and any effort to drive a wedge between the army and the people will not be tolerated, army chief General Qamar Bajwa told his officers, referring to anonymous hostile forces.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Bajwa also warned that disinformation and propaganda threaten the integrity of the state and called for countering speculation and rumours.

The author is associate researcher and deputy editor-in-chief at GVS. She previously worked with Express-News Islamabad. She can be contacted at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Spaces.

