Sitting president calls for civil war: Jan. 6 committee details role of extremist groups in Trump’s insurgency





I certainly haven’t heard him contradict Cassidy Hutchinson, Raskin told NBC News of Cipollones’ closed-door testimony last week. He had the opportunity to say what he wanted to say, so I didn’t see any contradiction there.

The committee played several clips of Cipollones’ testimony on Tuesday, including segments in which he confirmed there was no evidence of voter fraud, said Trump should have conceded, undermined an outrageous plan for the vice -then-President Mike Pence certifies an alternative list of voters, and discussed a wild December 18 meeting at the White House between former President and Powell, Michael Flynn, and the former CEO of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne. The meeting was heated, Cipollone and other attendees said, with White House staff challenging the group to produce evidence to back up their claims; the two sides clashed several times, including with challenges to fight physically, according to Raskin.

I didn’t think these people were giving good advice to the president, Cipollone said in his videotaped testimony.

You are a bunch of assholes, Rudy Guiliani told White House staff at the meeting, he recounted in his own video testimony shown during the hearing.

The panel also showed text messages sent by Hutchinson to Tony Ornato, the former White House deputy chief of staff, as the fight unfolded at the White House. The west wing is UNHINGED, she writes in a text.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Later that evening, after Meadows escorted Giuliani off the premises, apparently to ensure he did not return to the mansion, according to Raskin Trump posted his now infamous tweet calling for a wild rally in DC on the 6th January, which galvanized supporters, including extremist groups. like the Proud Boys and right-wing figures like Alex Jones: He’s now calling on us the people to take action, Jones told his followers after the Dec. 19 tweet. The time for games is over. The time to act is now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/07/january-6-committee-hearing-oath-keepers-civil-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos