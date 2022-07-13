Jokowi’s warning to Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan to focus on work





Jakarta – The reprimand of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) aims to Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas), who has not even been in the post of trade minister for a month (Mendag). Jokowi asks Zulhas focus on reducing the price of cooking oil. Jokowi’s statement followed a video circulating when Zulhas and her daughter, Futri, attended an event. Zulhas delivered his speech to the women present at the event. Zulhas interacted with women and asked about the cheap cooking oil program during his time as trade minister, Oilita. “Mothers here say there is Minyakita, isn’t it cheap? How much was said to buy?” Zulhas said in the video as seen, Monday (7/11/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The mothers interviewed by Zulhas mentioned that they can buy 2 liters of Minyakita for Rp 10,000. Zulhas then asked the mothers to just save Rp 10,000 because 2 liters of Minyakita will be paid for by Futri. Additionally, Zulhas asked mothers who received 2 liters of free Minyakita to choose Futri. The mothers present rang yes to Zulhas. “But later Choose Future, okay? Whether Choose Future, later 2 months there giant“said Zulhas, answered ‘okay’ by the mothers present. Jokowi was then questioned about numerous videos. He reminded Zulhas to focus on work. “I ask all Ministers to concentrate on their work. If the Minister of Trade is dealing with the most important thing as I was tasked with yesterday, how to bring the price of cooking oil down to 14,000 Rp or less than Rp 14,000. This is the most important thing. This is my job,” he said. Jokowi fielded questions from reporters after a visit to Sukamandi market, Subang Regency, on Tuesday ( 12/7/2022). Jokowi said he himself went to the markets to determine the price of bulk cooking oil. He demanded that the price of bulk cooking oil in Java should be Rs 14,000 or less. “What we are checking is cooking oil in bulk, so the price is Rp 14,000 or less. The markets I visited are already at Rp 14,000. Outside of Java, some are still above Rp 14,000. It will work out,” he said. Warning to all ministers Jokowi also issued a warning to all ministers. Jokowi warned of problems with energy and food. “Same, everyone should focus on work, especially those related to energy and food,” Jokowi said. Jokowi felt that the issue of food and energy is an important issue. He wants his ministers to focus on these two sectors. “It’s important, I continue to deal with this, the fuel issues, the coal power issues, everything, because the world is turned upside down in energy and food, so we have to focus and not let ourselves slip in those two areas,” Jokowi said. Check the following page on the response of the political party elite

