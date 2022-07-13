Centenary of Bihar Assembly Building: Names of Governor, CM missing on PM Modis function invitation card





The absence of the names of Bihar Governor, Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition from the invitation card for the centenary closing ceremony of the Vidhan Sabha Building has caused discontent among JD(U) and RJD leaders . Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ceremony, during which he will unveil the centenary commemorative pillar erected in front of the Assembly building.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, CM Nitish Kumar and opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are due to share the dais with the prime minister at the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by around 1,700 people on Tuesday. Narendra Modi will be the first PM to attend a Bihar Vidhan Sabha function, in addition to a few other VIPs. The two-page invitation card (in Hindi) begins with Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinhas’ invitation to the people on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day Amrit Mahotsava and Ceremony of closing of the centenary year of the founding of the Assembly building. The map, however, does not mention the presence of the Governor of Bihar, the CM or the Leader of the Opposition. The second page mentions the function, the security protocol and the invitation to dinner after the function. The two-page invitation card (in Hindi) begins with Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinhas’ invitation to the people on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day Amrit Mahotsava and Ceremony of closing of the centenary year of the founding of the Assembly building. JD(U)MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told the Indian Express, “It is up to the Speaker of the Assembly to decide the contents of the invitation card and the names to be included in it.” Another JD(U) leader, on condition of anonymity, added: “It would have been appropriate to mention the names of the Governor, the CM and the Leader of the Opposition.” Former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, who held the post between 2005 and 2015, said: “In the first place, the Assembly Secretary should have sent the invitation. And how can the Assembly be complete without the Leader of the Opposition in addition to the Governor and the CM. It would have been proper to mention at least these three dignitaries in the card”. Bihar BJP spokesman Santosh Pathak, however, said, “As the Speaker is the guardian of the Assembly, he sent the invitation in that capacity. In any case, it is a function of the Assembly”.

