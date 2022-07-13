Lulu Chen’s Empire Influence Reviews the History of Chinas Tencent | Books

FFive years ago, Chinese tech company Tencent overtook Facebook to become the fifth largest company in the world. Although its name is still unknown to many in the West, Tencent is a major player in technology companies and products such as Spotify, Tesla, Snapchat, Monzo and Reddit, as well as video game makers such as Fortnite, League of Legends , Clash of Clans and Call of Duty. The company’s interests extend, like a spin, into the worlds of finance, cloud computing, media, messaging, video streaming and film production. And, in China, the company runs the Swiss army knife super app WeChat, part of the social media platform and digital wallet currently used by 1.3 billion people.

That Tencent achieved international capitalist supremacy from a communist base is astonishing, although readers of Lulu Chen’s book will not be surprised to learn that, according to her, he did so by maintaining close ties with the Chinese government, which values ​​access to the torrents of information that Tencent collects daily. With few data protection laws in place, Tencent-owned apps would have been used by the government to monitor and even imprison users. With Influence Empire, Bloomberg reporter Chen seeks to tell the story of China’s greatest entrepreneurial success, expose the ties that connect Xi Jinping’s regime to your Snapchat account, and acquaint us with the reclusive founder of the company, 50 years old. Ma Huateng, who has the incongruous English nickname of Pony.

The pony is Chen’s white whale. Following him, she writes, has become a kind of sport. She only managed to interview the shy programmer once, in 2015, in the most unsuccessful of journalistic contexts, the group interview. As a result, we get to know him mainly through the testimony of colleagues and various hangers. Pony’s story turns out to have a lot in common with architects from other digital giants in the landscape. He was a quiet, well-behaved and largely unnoticed boy in school, obsessed with astronomy, inexorably drawn to computers. He sold his first app, at age 22, to the company where he was an intern. Despite endless raises and promotions, he felt dissatisfied working for others. In his spare time, he created a discussion forum called Ponysoft.net where he adopted an exuberant and opinionated personality. The internet allowed him to become the person he wanted to be.

In 1998, Pony and four friends founded Tencent, with a vague plan to bring the fledgling internet to pagers. The young men moved into a small office in Shenzhen’s technology district, Huaqiangbei, in a room lit by the light of a disco ball. Their initial bid, a high-end pager, fell through. At Ponys, the team developed chat software designed for use in Chinese internet cafes. So few users showed up at first that Pony himself was hanging out online, posing as a girl, chatting with everyone who fell (he met his wife, a music teacher, in a later iteration of the platform). With regular updates, however, the service has grown rapidly, attracting millions of dollars in investment.

Tencents’ success is the result of the company’s ability to adapt to the changing Internet, and Chen deftly charts its diversification over the years. But it’s also clear that Pony, a private businessman, has survived and thrived in a state-dominated economy through tact, diplomacy and savvy politics (he’s a member of China’s Legislative Council, which meets once a year in Beijing to discuss the national agenda). The most interesting material in the book explores the growth and decline of the relationship between Tencent and the Chinese Communist Party, which is, as Chen puts it, to keep the rising class of tech-savvy tycoons in place before their economic aspirations do not become political. (She claims, for example, that the Chinese government halted Tencents services for overseas customers, delaying messages and transactions, when it wanted to show who’s boss.)

Tensions also exist internationally, created by Beijing’s refusal to allow US auditors to inspect Chinese companies. Tencent has become embroiled, to some extent, in a proxy war between governments. Before leaving office, for example, Donald Trump tried to block American companies from doing business with WeChat. There will be other critical moments and decisive battles for Tencent; it’s the first part of an ongoing saga. Likewise, the fundamental question of how we should regulate the tech giants whose products shape our inner and outer lives has yet to be settled, or even fully understood. When these behemoths are themselves shaped by authoritarian regimes, the issue is all the more urgent.