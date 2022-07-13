Trump says he could have made Musk seek his help as feud escalates





Former President Donald Trump escalated his feud with billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday in a series of posts on Truth Social.

On Tuesday night, Trump penned three articles about Musk, just a day after Musk tweeted that it was time for the former president to “sail into the sunset.”

“When Elon Musk came to the White House to ask me for help on all of his many funded projects, whether it was electric cars that didn’t run long enough, driverless cars that crashed, or rockets to nowhere, without what grants he would be worthless, and telling myself that he was a huge Trump fan and a Republican, I could have said “get on your knees and beg” and he would have done it “, Trump said in a message, appearing to criticize at least two of them. The companies of Musk, Tesla and SpaceX.

Trump also appeared to be happy about the Twitter lawsuit Musk found himself embroiled in.

“Now Elon should focus on getting out of the Twitter mess because he might owe $44 billion for something that may not be worth anything. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” Trump wrote.

Trump lent a hand to Musk during his tenure. For example, in 2020 Musk received support from Trump to defy local authorities and reopen his California Tesla factory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Musk appeared unfazed by Trump’s insults on Tuesday. In response to a Twitter user who tagged Musk in a screenshot of Trump’s post on Tuesday, the billionaire replied with his own tweet, stating, “Lmaooo.”

Musk followed his response with a mocking animated image of “The Simpsons” character Grampa Simpson appearing to scream and wave his fist out the window.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

The recent spat between Musk and Trump began after the former president called Musk a ‘bullshit artist’ at a rally over the weekend, accusing the billionaire of lying while voting for him in 2016 .

In response, Musk tweeted that he didn’t “hate” Trump but thought it was time for the former president to “hang up his hat”.

Musk said in June that he would likely support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. However, neither Trump nor DeSantis have officially said they plan to run, despite being the big guys. race favourites.

Musk’s representatives at SpaceX and Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

