Putin will meet his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Tehran on July 19 on his second trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine.





Notably, the visit comes at a time when the United States has said Iran plans to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapons capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Archive image of Vladimir Putin. PA

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran, the Iranian capital, on July 19 for a peace summit in Syria with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday. This will be Putin’s second foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. He visited the former Soviet nation of Tajikistan at the end of June. Russia, Turkey and Iran have in recent years held talks on Syria as part of the so-called ‘Astana peace process’ to end more than 11 years of conflict in the middle-eastern nation. East. The Kremlin said Putin would also hold separate talks with Erdogan in Tehran, without providing further details. Erdogan tried to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. Iran to supply combat drones to Russia (USA) Notably, the visit comes at a time when the United States has said Iran plans to supply Russia with hundreds of drones with combat weapons capabilities for use in Ukraine. “The Iranian government is preparing to supply Russia with up to several hundred drones (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable drones, on an expedited schedule,” Sullivan told reporters on Monday. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the information received by the United States supports the view that the Russian military faces challenges in maintaining its weaponry after major losses in Ukraine. . “Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces in the use of these drones, with the first training sessions expected to begin as early as early July,” he said. Sullivan said it was unclear if Iran had yet delivered any of the drones to Russia. He added that Iranian drones have been used by Houthi rebels in Yemen to attack Saudi Arabia. While Tehran supports the Houthis, Riyadh supports the internationally recognized government of Yemen. Drones have played a crucial role on both sides of the war in Ukraine, whether firing missiles from a distance, dropping small bombs on targets or carrying out reconnaissance for artillery forces and ground troops. Ukrainian forces have had particular success using Turkish-made Bayraktar armed combat drones, and the United States and other allies have supplied Kyiv with many types of smaller drones. “From our perspective, we will continue to do our part to help maintain Ukraine’s effective defense and to help the Ukrainians show that the Russian effort to try to wipe Ukraine off the map cannot succeed. “Sullivan said. With contributions from AFP Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

With contributions from AFP

