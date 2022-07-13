Jokowi targets daily issuance of 100,000 NIBs for MSMEs





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is aiming to issue 100,000 Business Identification Numbers (BINs) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) per day. “Before, there was the OSS (Online Single Submission), during which only two thousand permits were issued per day. Now it reaches seven to eight thousand per day. However, I press for the issuance of 100 thousand permits per day,” President Jokowi said in Jakarta on Wednesday. President Jokowi emphasized that business actors, especially MSMEs, must be provided with Business Identification Numbers (BINs). The Head of State assured that the NIB application process is fast and free. “I checked the process for applying for NIBs. The process is fast. I am happy that the NIBs issued from August 2021 to July 2022 have reached 1.5 million,” remarked President Jokowi. President Jokowi said it was the responsibility of regional leaders to meet the target of 100,000 NIBs per day. The Head of State drew attention to the fact that MSMEs contributed significantly to GDP in 2021, reaching 61%. The number of MSMEs in 2021 had reached 65.4 million. He called on his staff and local governments to leave no stone unturned in facilitating MSMEs. “Therefore, if the government does not take care of MSMEs, then it is a big mistake. (It is) because the contribution of MSMEs to the national economy is 61%. Moreover, 97% of employment is in MSMEs, not in large (companies), and this needs to be noted,” President Jokowi said. Related News: Minister encourages birdcage craftsmen to register with NIB The Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has called on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to optimize the digital ecosystem amid the ongoing pandemic and digital disruptions. “The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of MSMEs across the world, including in Indonesia,” noted Cristina Agustin, deputy assistant for information technology development and business incubation at the ministry, earlier. “After the pandemic, the need for MSMEs to optimize the digital ecosystem has become more inevitable,” she said. Optimizing the digital ecosystem has become crucial as several researches have shown that 80% of MSMEs connected to the digital ecosystem have shown better resilience during the pandemic, she noted. “Furthermore, national economic recovery is inseparable from the contribution of MSMEs, given that 99% of business actors in Indonesia are MSME actors,” she added. “Therefore, MSMEs should continue to grow and become capable of competing in domestic and global markets,” she said. Related News: Ministry of Investment issues 1.5 million unique business numbers

