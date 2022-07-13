Know the main features of Jharkhands Second International Airport





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Bihar and Jharkhand, inaugurated one of the most awaited projects of the state – Deoghar Airport, which will act as a major development and connection project for the Jharkhand. Deoghar Airport was one of Jharkhand’s most anticipated projects as it will be the second international airport in the mineral-rich state after Ranchi, which was built in 2014. With the aim of boosting infrastructure development, improving connectivity and giving a boost to living comfort in the region, Deoghar Airport, along with several other development projects in Jharkhand, were inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Here is all you need to know about Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand – The Deoghar airport development and construction project took over four years and Rs 400 crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this airport earlier on May 25, 2018.

It is only the second international airport in Jharkhand, after the airport built in Ranchi in 2014, making it one of the most important projects in the state.

Deoghar Airport, which will host international travel, was constructed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Government of Jharkhand .

The airport has a 2,500 meter long runway, which can handle the landing and take-off of Airbus A320 aircraft. It is spread over 653.75 acres of land and built on an area of ​​4,000 square meters.

The newly built airport will be able to handle a capacity of 200 travelers per hour, with many features such as six check-in counters and two arrival belts.

The interior design of Deoghar Airport has been crafted to reflect modern architecture with a touch of traditional art, depicting local tribal artwork and handicrafts.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on the occasion that the airport will be connected to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the coming days. The airport will also provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham. Not only Deoghar Airport, PM Modi is also set to dedicate the Inpatient Department (IPD) and Theater of Operations services at AIIMS Deoghar to the nation. According to the Center, the establishment of these new facilities at AIIMS Deoghar will help achieve the dual goals of providing super specialized healthcare to the people and also creating a large pool of doctors in the state. READ | Covid-19 is far from over: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

