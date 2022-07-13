Elon Musk (prematurely) praises Donald Trump’s political career





Elon Musk’s detractors and critics have long believed that the chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report wanted to reinstate the former US president’s Twitter account to help him in his quest to win back the House White in 2024.

They ignored Musk’s tweets advocating an age limit for candidates who want to run for office.

“It didn’t occur to the founders of the United States that people would live that long, so they put in minimum ages (for wisdom), but not maximum ages (for…😴),” said posted the billionaire on Twitter on May 12.

Anti-trump indices planted with musk

US President Joe Biden turns 80 in November and turns 82 shortly after Election Day 2024. Donald Trump turned 76 in June and will be 78 in the upcoming White House election.

Another negative tweet, specifically about Trump, that Musk sent the same day also seems to have escaped many of Musk’s doubters.

“Even though I think a less controversial candidate would be better off in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” the tech mogul said.

For Musk’s many critics, his drive to acquire the microblogging site Twitter (TWTR) – Get Twitter Inc. Report and allow everyone to speak almost without limits hid the goal of restoring a pulpit to Trump.

(Of course, Musk is now rescinding that deal. And Trump has founded his own version of Twitter, called Truth Social.)

When Musk said he would now vote Republican, his decision validated the fears of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which is often quick to find similarities between Musk and Trump.

But Musk has become one of the most influential personalities, with 100.9 million Twitter followers. That’s more than the 88 million followers Trump had amassed on his personal Twitter account — @RealDonaldTrump — before his suspension following the January 2021 events on Capitol Hill.

End of Trump-Musk Bromance?

Armed with this power to sway public opinion, the tech mogul wants to be the kingmaker in the 2024 presidential election.

Musk has pledged to personally spend $20-25 million to support his candidate. And this candidate is not Donald Trump but the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who is 43 years old.

But before throwing all his punching power behind DeSantis, Musk first wants to eliminate Trump as a challenger. He delivered a tweet including strong criticism of the four years of the Trump presidency.

The situation began with Musk urging Trump to quit the political scene. In the same tweet, Musk responded to Trump, calling him a “bullshit artist.”

Musk called on Democrats to condemn the former president’s remarks. The Tesla CEO says the only way for Trump to survive politically is to return to the White House.

Surprised by Musk’s criticism of Trump, a Twitter user who appears to be a fan of the former president asked Musk what he didn’t like about Trump’s politics. He listed various measures put in place by Trump, such as lower taxes and fewer regulations.

“Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in an everyday china shop situation!?” Musk responded.

Musk clarifies that he thinks the American people cannot afford to re-elect Trump because he is likely to create chaos or at least cause damage. He views Trump as reckless behavior.

Musk also seems concerned that the real estate billionaire doesn’t stop to think and is insensitive to the feelings of others.

In two sentences, Musk summed up years of criticism from opponents of the former president and private expressions from members of the Republican Party. And to top it all off, he thinks Trump is too old to lead the country.

“Furthermore, I think the maximum legal age for starting a presidential term should be 69,” Musk added.

“Trump would be 82 at the end of his term, which is too old to be CEO of anything, let alone the United States of America,” Musk said. “If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will win easily – he doesn’t even have to campaign.”

These tweets seem to signal the end of any bromance between the new most influential person on Twitter and the man who once held that title.

