Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China derailed Trump’s efforts to help denuclearize North Korea

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that China interfered in nuclear talks between Washington and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License picture

July 13 (UPI) — Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that China wields strong influence over North Korea and accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of obstructing Washington’s efforts to advance denuclearization. “The Chinese Communist Party controls what Chairman Kim [Jong Un] fact,” Pompeo said. “His degrees of freedom are profoundly limited.”

The former senior diplomat claimed that Beijing does not want Pyongyang to denuclearize because it “benefits from Chairman Kim continuing to hold his nuclear weapons”.

“The Chinese Communist Party understands that North Korea is an important buffer state for them,” Pompeo said. “It distracts the United States of America and they know we have to expend resources to defend against North Korean nuclear weapons systems.”

Pompeo made the comments during a video interview shown at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul, an annual summit hosted by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

The 58-year-old was deeply involved in diplomatic engagement between Washington and Pyongyang during the administration of former President Donald Trump. As CIA director and then secretary of state, Pompeo personally met with Kim Jong Un on several occasions and helped coordinate a trio of Trump-Kim summits in 2018 and 2019.

Pompeo called Kim ‘knowing’ and said he believed the North Korean leader was genuinely interested in giving up his arms in return for greater economic engagement, but claimed China’s Xi directly interfered in the diplomatic process.

“Not one of the meetings I had with Chairman Kim, nor any meeting President Trump had with Chairman Kim was preceded by [Kim] meeting with Xi Jinping,” Pompeo said.

“There were times when I had serious conversations with Chairman Kim only to find out that right after I left, a call from Xi Jinping came in and said, ‘Don’t you dare go down this road with this secretary of state. “”

Pompeo did not indicate the source of information on Xi’s calls.

For its part, Beijing has come out publicly in favor of denuclearization and participated in the latest UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea after its nuclear and long-range missile tests.

Last month, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Zhang Jun, said in an address to the General Assembly that Beijing “has always insisted on maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula. [and on] achieve a Nuclear Free Peninsula.”

At the same time, China remains North Korea’s main ally and trading partner and in May joined Russia in vetoing a US-led Security Council resolution aimed at impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang following a series of ballistic missile launches.

“There were many times when I was convinced that Chairman Kim himself believed the right path was the one we were offering, but it was actually Xi Jinping who was leading it,” Pompeo said. “In a way, you can think of North Korea’s nuclear weapons as just an extension of China’s nuclear weapons program.”

Negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled after a 2019 summit in Hanoi ended without a deal. North Korea has carried out a wave of missile launches in 2022 and appears ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test, according to officials in the United States and South Korea.

Pompeo on Wednesday called for increased enforcement of sanctions against North Korea to force Kim Jong Un’s hand in denuclearization. He praised recently sworn-in South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for drawing a harder line against Pyongyang than his predecessor Moon Jae-in.

“The right answer is to continue to impose as many costs as possible on North Korea in a way that convinces Chairman Kim to make this historic change that would be better for him and better for his own people,” Pompeo said. “That’s the model we used. I think the new South Korean leaders understand that as well. And hopefully they can urge the American leaders to start engaging in that as well.”

The former congressman has traveled extensively this year campaigning for Republicans in November’s midterm elections and hinted he would run for president in 2024. On Wednesday, Pompeo said he weighed still its options and would make an announcement in the coming months.

“My wife and I haven’t made a decision yet,” he said. “At the beginning of next year, we will make that decision.”