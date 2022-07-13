People praise Narendra Modi’s government for helping them





Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since its independence. Amid the worsening economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife fled to the Maldives. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the country’s Western Province. Amid political and economic instability, essential items have disappeared from the market. You have to pay a heavy price for all that is available. Amid all this crisis, the people of Sri Lanka are praising the Modi government. On Tuesday, people were seen waiting in long queues for hours to get gas cylinders in the Bambalapitiya district of the capital Colombo. Read | Crisis in Sri Lanka: Prime Minister’s Office announces state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees We have seen people cursing the government for their current state. A local resident complained that the government here ate everything. Corruption is at its height here. “It’s been three months since I received a bottle of gas. Now the police are demanding 1000 Sri Lankan rupees as a bribe. Only then will we get a bottle. That’s on top of the gas cylinder price,” one man said. A man standing in the queue was praise for the Modi government. He said at a time when their government has eaten up everything, the Modi government is helping them. Sri Lankan | This government has eaten everything. Took as many bribes as they could. Corruption is at an all time high. Modi’s government is helping us. It has been 3 months since we have had no gas. Even now, police officers accept 1000 (Sri Lankan rupees) as bribes for petrol. Cylinder sold at 5000: A room pic.twitter.com/j5fzHesR9o – ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022 What is Sri Lanka’s debt? Sri Lanka is going through its worst crisis since independence. He has no money to buy essential goods. This year, an $8 billion loan was to be repaid. Due to the non-payment of this loan on time, Sri Lanka was declared in default. By 2026, it needs $25 billion anyway to be able to pay the loan installments and import essential goods. India has so far sent $3.8 billion in aid to Sri Lanka, on the basis of which the people of Sri Lanka are provided with food. Apart from this, he also promised to send additional shipments of diesel and gasoline. On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is making efforts to obtain a loan to Sri Lanka from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

