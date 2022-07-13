Tears, Screams and Insults: Inside a Messy Meeting to Keep Trump in Power





The meeting lasted for more than six hours, after midnight, and turned into screams that could be heard outside the room. Participants hurled insults and nearly came to blows. Some people left in tears.

Even by Trump White House standards, where people were yelling at each other and President Donald J. Trump was yelling at them, the Dec. 18, 2020, meeting became known as a lopsided event and an inflection point in efforts. despair of Mr. Trump. remain in power after losing the elections.

Details of the meeting have previously been reported, including by The New York Times and Axios, but at a January 6 committee public hearing on Tuesday, participants in the chaos offered a series of shocking new details about the meeting between M Trump and rival factions of advisers.

It got to the point where the screaming was completely, completely out there, Eric Herschmann, a White House attorney, told the committee in videotaped testimony. I mean, there were people walking, it was late at night, it had been a long day. And what they were offering, I thought was crazy.

The proposal, to ask the President to direct the Secretary of Defense to seize voting machines to investigate fraud and also to appoint a special advocate to possibly charge people with crimes, had been crafted by three outside advisers: Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for Mr. Trump’s campaign who promoted conspiracy theories about a Venezuelan plot to rig voting machines; Michael T. Flynn, the national security adviser Mr. Trump fired during his first weeks in office; and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com.

On the other side were Pat A. Cipollone, the White House attorney; Mr. Herschmann; and Derek Lyons, the White House staff secretary.

The row began shortly after Ms Powell and her two companions were admitted to the White House by a junior aide and walked into the Oval Office without an appointment.

They were there alone with Mr. Trump for about 15 minutes before other officials were alerted to their presence. Mr Cipollone said he received an urgent call from a staff member to come to the Oval Office.

I opened the door and entered. I saw General Flynn, he said in a videotaped interview the committee played during Tuesday’s hearing. I seen Sidney Powell setting there. I was not happy to see the people who were in the Oval Office.

When asked to explain why, Mr. Cipollone replied: First of all, the person from Overstock, whom I never met, I never knew who this guy was. The first thing he did, Mr. Cipollone said, was to say to Mr. Byrne: Who are you? And he told me, said M. Cipollone. I don’t think any of these people gave the president good advice.

Mr. Lyons and Mr. Herschmann joined the group. It was not an informal meeting, Mr. Lyons told the committee in videotaped testimony. Sometimes there were people yelling at each other, throwing insults at each other. It wasn’t just some kind of people sitting on a couch like chatting.

Ms Powell, in her videotaped interview, described Mr Trump as very interested in hearing what she and her two cohorts had to say, things that apparently no one else had bothered to tell him. .

Mr. Herschmann said he was flabbergasted by what he was hearing.

And I was asking, for example, are you claiming that the Democrats were working with Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelans and whoever else? And at one point General Flynn pulled out a diagram that supposedly showed IP addresses all over the world and who communicated with whom through the machines. And a few comments on, for example, Internet-connected Nest thermostats.

When White House officials pointed out to Ms Powell that she had lost dozens of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results, she replied: Well, judges are corrupt.

I am like everybody else ? Mr. Herschmann testified. Every case you’ve made in the country and lost? Each of them is corrupt? Even the ones we named?

Ms. Powell testified that Mr. Trump’s White House advisers showed nothing but contempt and disdain for the president.

The plan, White House advisers learned, was for Ms Powell to become special counsel. It didn’t go well.

I don’t think Sidney Powell would say I thought it was a good idea to appoint his special counsel, Mr Cipollone said. I didn’t think she should be named anything.

Mr Cipollone also testified that he was alarmed by Ms Powell and others’ insistence that there had been voter fraud when there was no evidence. When other people kept suggesting there was, the answer is, what is it? At some point, you have to stand up or be quiet. It was my point of view.

Mr. Herschmann described a particularly intense moment. Flynn yelled at me that I was a quitter and everything, kept getting up and yelling at me. At some point I had it with him, so I yelled back, either come or sit your fucking ass down.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, could hear the screams from outside the Oval Office. She texted a deputy chief of staff, Anthony M. Ornato, that the West Wing was out of balance.

After the meeting began, Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, was called in by White House advisers to argue against Ms. Powell. Eventually, the meeting moved to Roosevelt Room and Cabinet Room, where Mr. Giuliani found himself alone at one point, which he told the committee he thought was pretty cool.

Eventually, the group ended up in the White House residence.

Ms Powell believed she had been made a special adviser, which Mr Trump said he wanted, including that she should have a security clearance, which other aides objected to. She testified that others said that even if it happened, they would ignore it. She said she would have fired them on the spot for such insubordination.

Mr. Trump, she said, said something to her along the lines of: You see what I’m dealing with? I deal with this all the time.

Eventually, Mr. Trump backed down and rejected the proposal from outside advisers. But early the next morning, Dec. 19, he posted on Twitter urging his supporters to arrive at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day a joint session of Congress was scheduled to certify the Electoral College results.

Be there, will be wild! he wrote.

