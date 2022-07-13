Russia and Ukraine seek to break Turkey’s grain stalemate

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine were due to hold their first talks on Wednesday with UN and Turkish officials aimed at breaking a months-long stalemate over grain exports that has seen commodity prices food soar and millions face hunger.

The four-way meeting in Istanbul is accompanied by a Russian invasion of Ukraine that shows no signs of abating and the threat of food shortages spreading to the poorest parts of the world.

Ukraine is a vital exporter of wheat and grains such as barley and corn. It also supplied nearly half of all sunflower oil traded on world markets.

But exports across the Black Sea were blocked by Russian warships and mines that Kyiv laid down to stave off a feared amphibious assault.

The negotiations are complicated by growing suspicions that Russia is trying to export grain it has stolen from Ukrainian farmers in areas under its control.

Data from the US space agency released last week showed that 22% of Ukrainian farmland had been under Russian control since the February 24 invasion.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday tried to downplay expectations of the Istanbul talks.

“We are indeed working hard, but there is still a long way to go,” the UN chief told reporters.

The meeting will involve military delegations from the three countries and UN diplomats.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said they would focus “on the safe shipment to international markets of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports.”

Secure corridors

NATO member Turkey has used its good relationship with the Kremlin and Western-backed leaders in Kyiv to try to broker a deal on a safe way to deliver the grain.

Turkey says it has 20 merchant ships on standby in the region that could be quickly loaded and sent to world markets.

A UN plan proposes that ships follow safe “corridors” that connect the known location of mines.

Experts say clearing the Black Sea is a complex operation that could take months – too long to cope with the growing global food crisis.

Ukraine estimates that up to 25 million tonnes of grain are currently stuck in its ports.

A report by international relief group International Rescue Committee warned last month that 47 million people were at risk of “acute hunger” this year.

The talks have gained momentum since Ukraine recaptured the tiny but strategic Snake Island from the Russians this month.

The uninhabited rock is near roads used to export grain.

His return has already enabled Ukraine to start the first shipments along the neighboring Danube to Romania.

Erdogan-Putin meeting

The Istanbul talks precede a meeting in Tehran next Tuesday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The first meeting of the two leaders since the Russian invasion will be held on the sidelines of a three-party summit on Syria hosted by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The war in Ukraine has contributed to Turkey’s growing economic problems and further complicated Erdogan’s path to a third decade in power in elections due next year.

Erdogan has been offering to meet Putin for months – only to be rebuffed.

Both Ukraine and Russia made strong demands during Wednesday’s talks.

A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow wanted to be able to “check and search ships to avoid arms smuggling, and Kyiv’s commitment not to stage provocations”.

Ukraine said it sought to ensure that any solution did not threaten “the security of our southern regions” along the Black Sea.

Kyiv has also requested that its merchant ships be accompanied by warships from a friendly country like Turkey.

