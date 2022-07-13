Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi hands over NIB to individual micro-small business players





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a Business Identification Number (NIB) to individual Micro-Small Business (UMK) players on Wednesday (13/07/2022) morning at the Nanggala Kopassus Sports Building in East Jakarta. In his address, President Jokowi expressed his joy as the number of business players who have a NIB has increased significantly in line with the system Single online submission (OSS). I am happy that the NIB published from August 2021 to July 2022 has reached 1.5 million. Before the OSS, only 2,000 permits were issued per day, only 2,000. Now it has reached the figure of 7,000 to 8,000 per day, the president said. Despite a significant increase, the Head of State continues to encourage the ranks concerned to increase the number of NIBs issued each day. I requested 100,000 authorizations per day to be issued. It will later be up to the regional chief to encourage micro-entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, to all have this permit, which is called the Business Identification Number, he said. The President also stressed that he will ensure that the issuance of the NIB by the OSS can be done in a short period of time. I checked this time, the OSS time (unique online submissionSo, is it true that the NIB is fast, the Business Identification Number is fast if you want to apply. It was then that I saw quickly. But later I want to check again whether so far it’s still fast if we ask for a business identification number, he concluded. Similarly, Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia assured that issuance of NIBs for MSEs through OSS was done very quickly. For SMEs, it is very fast. In our files at most 30 minutes and free. There are no fees for Halal and SNI certificates, Bahlil said. The head of the BKPM revealed that of the 1.5 million NIBs issued through the OSS since August last year, the majority were aimed at SMEs. Since the president inaugurated the OSS in early August until today, it has reached 1,513,000. Of the 1,513,000, more than 98% are MSMEs, not large entrepreneurs, Bahlil said. Report from the BKPM site, NIB is an identity for economic players. After obtaining the NIB, economic actors can apply for establishment permits and commercial or operating permits in accordance with their respective areas of activity. Additionally, the BIN can be used as a Company Registration Certificate (TDP), Importer Identification Number (API) and Customs Access Rights. After having had a NIB, the entrepreneur will also be registered as a participant in social health and employment security. The period of validity of the NIB is as long as the economic actors exercise their activity. In the manufacturing process, NIB does not pay any costs. (IDF/TGH/UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-serahkan-nib-pelaku-usaha-mikro-kecil-perseorangan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos