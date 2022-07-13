EXPLAINER: How Trump allies can be pressured into testifying in Ga.





ATLANTA (AP) As a Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election heats up, prosecutors are trying to force former President Donald Trump’s allies and advisers to come to Atlanta to testify before a grand jury special.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the criminal investigation early last year and the special grand jury was convened in May at his request. In a letter asking the chief judge of the county’s superior court to appoint a special grand jury, she mentioned the need to be able to issue subpoenas for witnesses who otherwise wouldn’t speak with her team.

For witnesses who live outside of Georgia, the process of obtaining a subpoena is more complicated than for in-state witnesses. Willis launched that process last week for seven Trump associates, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C.

WHY IS IT MORE COMPLICATED TO SUBMIT A WITNESS OUT OF STATE?

State courts generally do not have subpoena power beyond the borders of the state where they are located. For this reason, prosecutors must follow a multi-step process set out in laws passed in each state that gives prosecutors the power to require a witness from out of state to testify.

WHAT SHOULD AN ATTORNEY DO?

The prosecutor files a motion with the court explaining why the person’s testimony is important and necessary for the grand jury’s investigation. Because the prosecutor must justify forcing a person to travel to another state, the motion can provide valuable insight into the otherwise secretive workings of a grand jury investigation.

For example, in several of the petitions filed last week as part of the investigation, Willis alleged that there was a coordinated multi-state plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere. .

In each petition, she described the specific actions of the person whose testimony she was seeking to compel and identified the person’s unique knowledge that makes their testimony necessary.

WHAT ROLE FOR JUDGES?

If the judge of the jurisdiction where the prosecutor works agrees that the testimony of witnesses is necessary, the judge issues a certificate of material testimony bearing the seal of the court. This document is supposed to be filed, along with the motion, in a county court where the witness lives in another state.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, the judge overseeing the special grand jury, last week approved the motions filed by Willis. The next step is for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to work with local prosecutors in each state where the witnesses live to file the documents with the courts and to serve notice on the person whose testimony is sought.

The notice directs the person to appear before a local judge in their home state. If the person plans to challenge the subpoena, the judge will schedule a hearing to determine whether the subpoena should be issued, requiring them to travel to Atlanta to testify before the special grand jury. The witness has the right to be represented by a lawyer at the hearing. Fulton County prosecutors may travel to be present in court to provide support to local prosecutors and possibly testify as to why the person’s testimony is needed.

At the hearing, the judge will determine whether the person is indeed an important and necessary witness and whether it will cause undue hardship to travel to Atlanta to testify. If the judge agrees with the prosecutor, the judge issues a subpoena requiring the person to travel to Atlanta to testify.

CAN THE WITNESS COUNTER THE QUOTATION?

Yes. The person may be able to appeal the order of the local judges issuing the summons. If the person does not appeal this order or if the appeal is denied, the person can still file a motion to have the subpoena set aside in the Atlanta court. It would then be up to McBurney to decide whether the person should testify or whether limits should be placed on the questions prosecutors and grand jurors can ask.

If a person fails to appear when ordered to testify, they can be found in contempt of court and face punishment that could include a fine or jail time.

IF SOMEONE IS CALLED TO TESTIFY, DOES THAT MEAN HE/SHE WILL NOT BE UNKNOWN?

No. Unlike an ordinary grand jury, a special grand jury can subpoena the target of an investigation. But the special grand jury cannot issue an indictment. Once its investigation is complete, the special grand jury will issue recommendations. Willis is not bound by special recommendations from grand juries and it is ultimately her decision whether or not to seek an indictment by a regular grand jury.

Any person subpoenaed may assert the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when questioned before a special grand jury.

IS IT POSSIBLE THAT TRUMP COULD BE SUBSIDED?

Yes. Willis could use this process to try to compel the former president to testify. Given his past in court cases, it’s likely this would lead to a long battle in court.

WHAT CHARGES ARE PROSECUTORS CONSIDERING?

In a letter Willis sent to senior state officials last year, she said she was investigating potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting solicitation of voter fraud, making false statements to government bodies in the state and local, conspiracy, racketeering, breach of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the administration of elections.

Among the things Willis said his team is looking at is a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to undo his loss, calls Graham said. facts to Raffensperger and the false claims of voter fraud made by Giuliani and others during the December 2020 legislative committee hearings at the state Capitol.

