PM Modi wore two different outfits for the national emblem unveiling ceremony? No, the viral claim is false





Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially unveiled the national emblem, cast atop the central foyer of the new parliament building, on Monday July 11. The structure is built in bronze, is 6.5 meters high and weighs 9,500 kg. The ceremony sparked a political row, with the opposition calling the event “personal” and accusing the prime minister of “subverting” the principle of the constitutional separation of powers. Some photos of PM Modi from the Delhi event have gone viral claiming he changed his outfit and wore two different outfits for the function. A set of two images shows the PM standing in front of the structure. One of the photos shows him wearing a blue colored cropped sleeve jacket over the white kurta, while the other shows him wearing a long saffron scarf over a similar white kurta. The images are going viral with mocking text against the PM which reads ‘Superman’. A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi that reads: ‘Superman’. [English Translation: Superman…changes clothes in a snap.] Another user wrote, “Superman,….” [EnglishTranslation:SupermanChangesClothesInASnapThisiscalledGujaratmodel-likedevelopmentWhetherhewillgetachancelikethisagainAsituationlikeSriLankamightnotcome[Traductionanglaise :Supermanchangedevêtementsenunclind’œilC’estcequ’onappelleledéveloppementdetypemodèleduGujaratQu’ilaitànouveauunechancecommecelle-ciounonUnesituationcommecelleduSriLankapourraitnepasarriver”[EnglishTranslation:SupermanChangesclothesinasnapThisiscalledGujaratmodel-likedevelopmentWhetherhewillgetachancelikethisagainornotAsituationlikeSriLankamightnotcome” It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim. To claim: Prime Minister Modi changed his outfit and wore two different outfits for the national emblem unveiling ceremony. Fact check: The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false as Prime Minister Modi wore the saffron scarf over the blue jacket and did not change outfits to wear two different outfits for the function like viral publications claim so. We searched for photos and videos of the ceremony on Narendra Modi’s official Facebook and Twitter pages. We found the two original photos, which are going viral, on his Facebook page. In one of the images the PM can be seen in the blue colored cropped sleeve jacket with his face towards the structure, and in the other he can be seen wearing the saffron stole over the same outfit and not a completely different outfit. We also found a video of the event on his Twitter page, which was posted on July 11 with the caption: “This morning I had the honor of unveiling the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament “. In the footage, the prime minister can be seen unveiling the national emblem and participating in the puja with Om Birla, wearing the same blue-colored cut-sleeve jacket. He then takes a makeshift elevator to the ground, where he interacts with the “Shramjeevis”, the workers building the new Parliament. In the concluding visuals, around 1:36 and 1:37, PM Modi can be seen wearing the saffron stole over the same outfit as he stands in front of the emblem and waves to onlookers. Therefore, the viral claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed outfits and wore two different outfits for the national emblem unveiling ceremony is false. If you have any news that you think needs to be checked, please email us at [email protected] or whatsapp on 6364000343. Also read: No, the injured officer seen in the video was not part of the police team that caught the Kanhaiyalal killers

