How China wants to replace the US order

Beijing has for years chipped away at the pillars of the US-led world order, subverting its core institutions, international norms and liberal ideals, but Chinese President Xi Jinping had failed to offer a comprehensive vision of how a US-led replacement by China might work. It changes.

Xi has collected his ideas for a new world order in the Global Security Initiative (GSI), a platform of principles on international affairs and diplomacy that he says can make the world safer. Included are some proposals that attractive countries should resolve their differences through dialogue, respect each other’s differences, and take into account different national interests to achieve security for all, as Xi said in a speech. ‘april. We must work together to maintain peace and stability in the world, he said. Countries around the world are like passengers on the same ship who share the same destiny.

Behind the pleasant feelings lies a deeper threat. The initiative could just as easily be called the Autocrats’ Manifesto. Its principles and practices would usher in a global system more favorable to repressive regimes than the current order, based as it is on democratic ideals. The GSI is the latest, and perhaps the most disturbing, evidence that the US-China confrontation is turning into a full-fledged competition for global primacy. What began as a trade war against Beijing’s discriminatory business practices and a technology war to dominate the industries of the future is now a battle of ideas to set the standards that govern global business. The United States and China are locked in a struggle to define how countries interact, the legitimacy of different forms of government, the rules of trade, and the meaning of human rights.

Jthe Biden administration has placed the defense and strengthening of what Washington calls the rules-based global order at the center of its Asia policy, to counter the threat from Beijing. China is the only country with both the intention to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological might to do so. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in May. Beijing’s vision would take us away from the universal values ​​that have underpinned so much progress in the world over the past 75 years.

Chinese leaders don’t see it that way. For Beijing, the existing order has become inherently hostile to it and a constraint on its global ambitions. By upholding democracy as the only legitimate form of government, the system undermines the stature of China’s authoritarian state on the world stage. Worse still, from Beijing’s perspective, it grants excessive diplomatic, economic and ideological influence to the United States and its partners, leaving China vulnerable to sanctions and pressure.

Chinese policymakers believe that the current world order is geared towards American hegemony, that the world’s greatest power is doing all it can to contain, suppress and encircle China, Tuvia Gering, a researcher at the Institute of Strategy and security of Jerusalem, told me. They need to put in place the infrastructure for a more China-centric world, or at least less US-centric and Western-centric.

Beijing’s agenda is also shaped by its narrative of the inevitable US decline and Chinese rise. Washington and Western democracies more broadly have become incapable of leading the world, says China characterized, in Beijing’s eyes, by their failed response to the coronavirus pandemic. China, and more particularly Xi, whom Beijing presents as a master theoretician, can provide new solutions. Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in an April essay, wrote that the GSI brings China’s wisdom to mankind’s efforts and China’s solution to international security challenges.

The world is starting to fall apart, Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Beijing-based think tank, told me. China, being one of the largest stakeholders in this global system, felt the urgent need to come up with some sort of recommendations and security initiatives in order to start a constructive dialogue on this issue and to minimize the risk of [world] fall into another disaster.

Xi was likely prompted to unveil the GSI by the war in Ukraine, which encapsulates Beijing’s concerns about the US-led order. From one perspective, the war reinforces the Chinese narrative that the current system is in chaos and Washington is responsible for it. (Beijing blames NATO expansion for the conflict.) Yet the US response by funneling weapons and intelligence to Kyiv while imposing a series of sanctions on Russia has also heightened Chinese fears that Washington could turn the tide. world order against them.

It is therefore logical that one of the key principles of the GSI is the opposition to unilateral sanctions. This idea is not necessarily new: Xi and his diplomats have been presenting it, like other members of the GSI, for years. By grouping them under the GSI banner, Beijing now has a framework to sell.

But while Beijing portrays the GSI as a selfless endeavor for global good, many of its plans, like the one on sanctions, are also selfish. Among those Xi presented in a speech This year’s Boao Forum in China’s Hainan Province respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, which supports Beijing’s claim to Taiwan. Another, maintaining non-interference in internal affairs, is a way to silence Washington’s criticism of Beijing’s mistreatment of Uyghur minorities or democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Respect for the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by the peoples of different countries gives autocracy the same legitimacy as democracy. Say no to group politics and bloc confrontation protests against America’s alliance system.

Many of the GSI’s points, although not specifically mentioning the United States, target the tools of American influence, including economic sanctions and Washington’s preference for collective action. China, of course, doesn’t really like what the United States is doing unilaterally, said CCG Wang, who then ticked off a list that included promoting the Quad, an Asia-centric security partnership, and the supply of nuclear submarine technology to Australia. China’s position, according to Wang, is that security is a global thing. You can’t just think about your safety [and] don’t think about my safety. We should think about security together.

For some world leadersespecially the autocratic type of GSI can be appealing. Many would rather be free from American standards of human rights and democracy, and from Washington’s preaching and pressure to uphold them. In China’s version of a world order, national leaders are allowed to do more or less what they want within their own borders. The GSI therefore has the potential to become the ideological backbone of an alternative China-led system that brings together illiberal states opposed to the United States.

Yet Beijing also intends to co-opt elements of the current order and reorient them to further its own ideals and interests, notably the United Nations, where the Chinese have previously worked hard to promote their political principles. The GSI wraps itself in the mantle of the UN by advocating that countries respect the charter of the institutions. In this way, China tries to present itself as the defender of the international order. Foreign Minister Wang, in his essay, very obviously refers to the United States when he criticizes the false multilateralism based on gang rules in contrast to China, whose GSI is rooted in true multilateralism.

It’s hard to see how the GSI is a practical proposition, at least in its current form. Although the Chinese present it as a complete system, the GSI is more of a vague statement of principles and appears to be a work in progress. Some of its principles simply seem inapplicable. Take, for example, opposing the pursuit of one’s own safety at the expense of the safety of others. While this sounds like a great idea, it goes against the fundamental responsibility of modern nation states (including China) to defend their citizens against external threats and promote their prosperity. Nor does Xis GSI offer any criteria or mechanisms to sort out these competing national interests when they inevitably conflict.

Like all major powers (including the United States), China is more interested in making rules than following them. The GSI mocks unilateral sanctions even as Beijing imposes them on Australia and Lithuania to pressure those countries into adopting more China-friendly policies. The GSI criticizes the formation of blocs, but Beijing is trying to forge its own, including a partnership with Russia. Wang, the foreign minister, racked up frequent flyer miles parading the South Pacific, trying to woo island nations into a China-led security and economic pact.

No question exposes the contradictions of Xi’s initiative better than China’s position on Ukraine. Although the GSI stresses the importance of territorial integrity, Beijing has paid lip service to defending the Ukrainians, standing with its friends in Moscow as their military dismantles it, then justifying its support for Russia’s position with another plank from the GSI: take the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously. It will come as no surprise that Vladimir Putin gave the GSI a boost in a recent conversation with Xi, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

How far Xi can go with the GSI is therefore unclear. Beijing’s challenge will be to convince other countries that they will not simply replace US hegemony with China. The Chinese, however, believe that time is on their side. As their power grows, their voice in world affairs will become more important, as well as the import of their ideas.

More likely, the GSI could be part of the ideological bedrock of a new China-centric sphere, composed mainly of illiberal states and Chinese clients. The United States and many other democratic societies seem highly unlikely to endorse Beijing’s principles, thus dividing the current world order rather than replacing it.

The world that Beijing and the GSI envision is one where there is, in effect, no international community where repressive regimes such as China can abuse their citizens as harshly as they wish and coldly pursue national goals, such as Putin is doing it in Ukraine, while other countries are looking the other way. The US-led order certainly has its problems. The Chinese substitute would be the problem.