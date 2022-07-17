Trumps Old Condo, Patrick Byrnes Backstory, Cryptos Future





Welcome to the Checks & Imbalances newsletter. Today we take a look at a former Donald Trumps Park Avenue condo that is back on the market, Trumps continued to do business with himself, and how lobbyists are trying to influence crypto regulation.

A business executive who paid Donald Trump $14 million for a Park Avenue condo during the 2016 presidential campaign is now trying to sell the unit for a loss of $2.5 million.

In January 2016, Trump Park Avenue LLC sold a unit on the buildings 27th floor for $14.05 million, according to a filing with the New York City Records Office. Trump’s financial disclosure for that year reveals that, through two other companies, he owned 99.9% of Trump Park Avenue LLC.

The buyers were Robert and Meryl Tillis. Campaign finance records show that a Robert Tillis with the same Park Avenue address as the condominium is the CEO of Imperial Dade, a distributor of packaging and janitorial supplies.

Robert Tillis was not a Trump donor at the time of the sale. Six months after buying the apartment, however, he donated $2,000 to support Trump’s campaign, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

In June 2021, the Tillises put their condo on the market, asking for $15 million, 6.6% more than they paid. A year and three price cuts later, the condo remains for sale, now with an asking price of $11.5 million, $2.5 million less than what they paid Trump.

Robert Tillis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pedestrians walk past the Trump Park Avenue building in May 2016. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

How Donald Trump transfers money from his political groups to his private company

As for the particular characters, Election 2020, not many people had this guy on their bingo card: former chief executive of online furniture retailer Overstock, Patrick Byrne, reports Lauren Debter:

Byrne, who was scheduled to speak with the Jan. 6 committee on Friday, was present at a controversial White House meeting days before Christmas in 2020 with then-President Donald Trump and members of his staff, during which Byrne, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump attorney Sidney Powell argued the election was stolen and that they needed to recount the ballots in at least six states. They also discussed the deployment of the National Guard to seize voting machines… Byrne, 59, has a long history of peddling conspiracy theories and being embroiled in controversy. The son of an insurance mogul who turned Geico in the 1970s and attracted an investment from Warren Buffett, he earned a doctorate in philosophy from Stanford while battling three bouts of testicular cancer and wrote his dissertation exploring the virtues of limited government. He and his brother then began doing deals financed by their father, buying up bankrupt hotels, shopping malls, apartment buildings, and distressed consumer debt.

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne returns from a break in his interview with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in July 2022. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Pictures)

Getty Images Trump depositions in New York delayed after Ivanas’ death

Depositions due to begin Friday of former President Donald Trump and his two oldest adult children as part of a civil investigation by the New York State Attorney General into potential financial fraud by the Trump organization have been postponed following the death of Ivana Trump, reports Nicolas Reimann:

GA spokesman Delaney Kempner said in a statement that the former president’s lawyer requested the postponement, which James agreed to. New dates for depositions have not been announced. Ivana Trump, 73, was found dead Thursday in her New York apartment. She was the mother of Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, who were due to testify from Friday, while her third child with former president Eric Trump has already appeared for deposition in the case.

Donald Trump and his wife Ivana Trump with actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith attend a Police Athletic League event for Commissioner Benjamin Ward’s children in 1989 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

Getty Images Watch: It happens to me!Trump accuses NY AG racist Tish James of investigating his company Lummis-Gillibrand

Last month, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand unveiled their long-awaited bipartisan legislative proposal to establish a federal regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Avik Roy and The Apothecary report:

In crafting their bill, Lummis and Gillibrand worked closely with key industry lobbies and trade associations, a common strategy in Washington. Along with their bill, the senators released six pages of statements of support from entities including the Chamber of Digital Commerce, Association for Digital Asset Markets, Blockchain Association, Crypto Council for Innovation, Kraken, Coinbase, FTX, Bitstamp and Uniswap. But precisely for this reason, those who are skeptical of the crypto industry are likely to stay away for the time being. The key question is: does the dynamic change after November?

Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, speak at the DC Blockchain Summit in Washington, DC, in May 2022. (Valerie Pleasch/Bloomberg)

2022 Bloomberg Finance LP Trump Tracking

Forbes continues to update Tracking Trump: An Overview of All Lawsuits and Investigations Involving the Former President. The latest update includes changes to over 25 cases and investigations.

.

Forbes

In December 2020, Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dined at the Trumps Hotel in DC with Ivan Raiklin, a Green Beret who unsuccessfully tried to run for the Senate in 2018. They discussed trying to annul the election results. The next day, Raiklin released a memo explaining how Vice President Mike Pence could throw the election in favor of Trump. Trump retweeted the memo, as the Jan. 6 committee noted during a public hearing last month.

.

Twitter/Ivan Raiklin

Donald Trump’s campaign sent out a fundraising email related to the death of his first wife, Ivana, tweets NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell.

.

Twitter/Andrea Mitchell Trump discussing 2024 plans at secret dinners with donors (Politico) Donald Trumps Save America leadership PAC makes first spend at Wyoming Values, contributing $500,000 to independent anti-Liz Cheney, pro Harriet spending committee Hageman. (Twitter / Rob Pyers of California Target Book) Publishers choose Pegasus Spyware Maker NSO leads lobbying campaign to get off US blacklist (ProPublica) Stacey Abrams fundraiser hit with outside funds (Axios) Joe Manchin raises more than $1 million from donors including Patriots owner, Wall Street executives, energy giants (CNBC) Ron Johnsons $280,000 cash gift to chief of staff and his wife attract U.S. Senate ethics complaint (Wisconsin State Journal) Abortion ruling propels Dem AG fundraising ahead of Republicans (Politico) JD Vances campaign fundraising at its feet (The Daily Beast ) Dr. Oz is already benefiting from black money and Citizens United (The Daily Beast) Defense donors paid $3.4 million to members of the House Armed Services Committee in the 2022 election cycle (OpenSecre ts ) Turning Point USA donations surge during pandemic (NBC News) GOP leaders achieve record for House Republican campaign arm” (Axios) PACs spend hundreds of thousands on effort to oust the Baltimore County Attorney Scott Shellenberger (The Baltimore Sun) Corporate PACs contributed more than $1 million to lawmakers who opposed the abortion rights bill (OpenSecrets) Rep. Eric Swalwells offered to use campaign funds for child care during his Firestorm trips between Bush-appointed federal regulators and Trump (Insider) Rep. Horsford’s aide heads to space launch lobby team (LegiStorm) Amid public outrage, federal officials have given Americans more time to weigh in on Google’s plan to loosen anti-virus filters. -spam for political emails (Insider) The Catholic Church spends big on an anti-abortion constitutional amendment in Kansas (Popular Information) In conclusion Let’s go smell where they live Let’s sniff everything like they do Let’s go, they do Why can’t we do it too? Let’s go slump, snub on Park Avenue

Ella Fitzgerald, Slumming on Park Avenue

