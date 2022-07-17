Coal Pensioners Association urges PM Modi to increase pensions





Posted: Date Posted – 7:16 PM, Sun – Jul 17, 22 Hyderabad: The All India Coal Pensioners’ Association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a high-level committee on the issue of review and revision under CMPS-1998, while including its representatives. The association, in a letter to the Prime Minister, sought to reiterate that the pension can be increased without any budgetary support from the central government and to do the same with coal producing companies by taking a small amount from the sale price under the pension fund, as is the case. by some power generation and distribution companies. Seeking to revise and increase the pension of coal retirees, coal retirees across the country have decided to hold the dharna relay at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, starting July 25. In its letter, the association pointed out that a contributory pension scheme called CMPS-1998 was introduced for retired coal sector employees by the BJP-led NDA government in 1998. It has been claimed as a revolutionary measure by the government to provide strong coal social security. employees and workers. However, retired employees of Coal India, Singareni Collieries Company Limited and a few other private companies have been trying for several years to bring the issues they face to the attention of the relevant departments. “In the past, members of our sister organization AIACE and AICPA have approached government authorities and CMPFO for review and revision of the pension,” said the association’s official, PK Singh. Rathor. CMPS-1998 is managed by the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organization (CMPFO). In this, the amount of the pension payable at retirement remains constant throughout life. Due to various irregularities, it has not been changed for the past 24 years, despite a provision to review and revise the pension every three years. Today, many coal pensioners / their widows receive less than Rs 500 to Rs 1000 as monthly pension, while under government schemes for the elderly, the amount is higher than that. Due to poor financial management and flawed concepts inherent in the scheme, the pension fund, created from the contributions of coal employees/workers, was gradually depleted. “It is a bitter truth that due to past decisions of relevant departments and current indecision, the rhetoric of increasing pensions kills many elderly pensioners every year,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/coal-pensioners-association-urge-pm-modi-to-increase-pensions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos