Democratic Senate candidates smash fundraising records as Donald Trump’s cash flow slows





By Fredreka Schouten and David Wright, CNN

(CNN) – Democratic Senate candidates in key battleground states continue to rake in huge amounts of campaign money as the battle for control of the chamber escalates, according to new reports on the campaign financing.

New documents filed with the Federal Election Commission also show that former President Donald Trump’s political operation continues to squeeze millions of dollars from his army of supporters – albeit at a slower rate – as he is preparing a potential third offer for the White House.

And state-level reports show that energetic donors are driving large sums into high-level gubernatorial races.

Here is an overview of the main findings of the new campaign reports:

Democrats flooded with campaign money

Race after race, Democratic Senate candidates are upping their Republican rivals as they prepare for a tough fall election season – marred by runaway inflation and public dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s performance.

In Pennsylvania — where the race for an open Republican seat could determine which party controls the Senate — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee, raised nearly $11 million in the second quarter, which spanned the three months ended June 30 — overwhelming his Republican rival, famed heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.

Oz brought in nearly $5.5 million in revenue in the quarter, but that included a total of $3.2 million he lent to his campaign before and after the hard-fought May 17 Republican primary. which he won after a recount.

And Fetterman had nearly $5.5 million remaining in the bank as of June 30 compared to Oz’s $1.1 million, deposited Friday night with the FEC show. (Oz’s ability to leverage his personal wealth in the coming months, however, could reduce Fetterman’s current cash advantage.)

Even so, Fetterman – largely sidelined on the campaign trail as he recovers from a stroke in May – has used his funds to advertise on television and support unorthodox efforts to target his opponent.

In Nevada, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada raked in $7.5 million in the second quarter, compared to nearly $2.9 million for Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

In Colorado, two-term Democratic Senator Michael Bennet started July with a stock of more than $8 million, about 10 times the cash reserves of businessman Joe O’Dea, who emerged victorious of the Republican primary at the end of June.

And two of the most threatened Democratic senators on the ballot this year — Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona — each sped up already blistering fundraising paces, bringing in $17.2 million and nearly $13.6 million, respectively. million in the second quarter.

Warnock began July with more than $22.2 million in cash reserves, more than three times the amount cashed in by his Republican rival, former NFL star Herschel Walker, according to the documents.

In Arizona, meanwhile, Kelly sat atop nearly $25 million on June 30 as Republicans vied to take him on in November heading to an August 2 primary in the United States. Grand Canyon State.

Surprise overvoltages

Even in states considered less competitive this fall, Democratic Senate candidates emerged from the second quarter with the financial advantage.

In red-leaning Ohio, for example, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has raised $9.1 million through the end of June for his Senate bid, more than double the amount he’s raised in the past few years. first three months of the year. He had $3.6 million in cash remaining at the end of June.

JD Vance — who won the deadly Buckeye State Senate GOP primary in May, helped by super PAC spending and an endorsement from Trump — raised a fraction of that amount in the April-June window: around $1 million.

And the “Hillbilly Elegy” author ended the quarter with about $629,000 left in the bank and even more — nearly $883,000 — in debt.

“Democratic Senate battleground candidates are breaking fundraising records – and they’re fueled by vibrant, grassroots supporters who are committed to protecting and expanding our Senate majority battling to meet priorities. most urgent needs of working families,” Eli Cousin, a spokesman for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

Also helping to spur increased donations, the officers said: Voter alarm over last month’s US Supreme Court ruling that found there was no longer a federal constitutional right to abortion. A preliminary version of the notice was released in early May.

The day the ruling was handed down — June 24 — and the day after marked the two most important fundraising days of the election cycle for the DSCC, officials from the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm said.

For their part, Republicans say the fall election will always be about pocketbook issues, such as rising inflation.

“Even though the Democrats have all the money in the world, they’re on the wrong side of the issue,” said Jack Pandol, spokesman for the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of the Kentucky.

“You see voters frustrated with high inflation, with crime and with an uncontrolled border,” he added. “All the money in the world is not going to change this dynamic.”

And outside Republican groups — such as the SLF and its nonprofit arm One Nation — will spend big to get that message out to voters. SLF ended June with more than $104 million in cash reserves, a record for the group.

Ad wars

The influx of money into key races allowed campaigns to air early and often.

Already, five major U.S. Senate races — in Ohio, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin — have seen more than $350 million in advertising through mid-July, data shows. AdImpact. And hundreds of millions more in advertising spend have been earmarked for the critical fall months.

Buoyed by strong fundraising, Warnock has been particularly active, spending more than $27 million on advertising this year, with a sustained ad campaign targeting the fitness of GOP opponent Walker and a mix of spots touting the holder’s work in Congress and his biography.

Republican groups such as One Nation hit back with their own attack ads, hammering Democrats on inflation and gas prices.

One Nation has spent more than $34 million on spots targeting vulnerable Democratic incumbents such as Warnock and Kelly, as well as Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire. The group has also been active in Wisconsin supporting GOP Senator Ron Johnson’s re-election bid.

DeSantis builds huge war chest as Trump fundraising drops

Even as the political world focuses on midterms, Trump is weighing his own campaign to return to the White House.

Friday’s filing shows he raised $17 million through a joint fundraising committee in the April-June period. That’s down from the $19 million the committee raised in the first three months of the year. It comes as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential rival to become the GOP’s standard bearer in 2024, is building up a massive war chest for his re-election this fall.

As of July 1, CNN reported, DeSantis’ political committee and campaign reported combined cash reserves of $118 million. And that total doesn’t count more recent injections, like a $10 million check last week from a wealthy space contractor.

The governor’s political team has already identified ways to turn some of his massive war chest into cash that could be spent on a federal campaign if he decides to run for president, a source with knowledge tells CNN. of these conversations.

In a statement late Friday, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich sought to push back against the idea of ​​weakening financial support for the former president. He said Trump was “continuing to build the most unprecedented political effort in the history of American politics.”

“Not only is he fundraising at an unprecedented rate,” Budowich added, “but he’s investing in America First candidates and continuing to grow the MAGA movement into 2022 and beyond.”

Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee distributes money to other parts of Trump’s operation, including the PAC leadership – dubbed Save America – which is the former president’s main political vehicle.

Save America PAC had $101 million remaining in its coffers at the end of May, according to its latest public filing. He will report on his June fundraising and spending later this month.

State fundraising

New state reports also indicate that gubernatorial races are being flooded with campaign money.

In traditionally red Texas, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign announced Friday that it raised $27.6 million between the end of February and June – a record sum for a state office.

The haul put the former congressman and former presidential candidate ahead of incumbent Republican, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who said he raised $24.9 million during the same period.

O’Rourke boasted of receiving more than 500,000 contributions online as he made state gun laws a key focus after the May mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

But Abbott, who is seeking a third term, should have a much larger pool of available cash to spend.

And in one of the high-profile midterm gubernatorial contests, Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee in Georgia, took a substantial fundraising lead over incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp.

The-CNN-Wire& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs58.com/news/democratic-senate-contenders-smash-fundraising-records-as-donald-trumps-cash-pace-slows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos