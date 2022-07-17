Imran wants courts open now for ‘rigging’ in partial polls





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has accused the Punjab government of using the state apparatus to rig by-elections for 20 provincial assembly seats while calling on the courts to ‘open now and act”.

In a tweet from his official handle on Sunday, Imran said the provincial government led by CM Hamza Shehbaz had “brazenly” violated Supreme Court orders and election rules “by openly using all government/political mechanisms.” state to rig elections in Punjab by illegally stamping ballots and harassing voters. during the arrest of the ldrs PTI[leaders]”.

“Through it all ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] close your eyes. The courts must open now and act,” he argued.

In another tweet, the former prime minister condemned the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. “[I] strongly condemn the illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill just for trying to rig the election and instilling fear among the people.

The PTI president said these fascist tactics will not work and their supporters will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. “Imported government managers should realize the damage they are causing to our country.”

Vote counting is underway after polling for the crucial by-elections for the 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies ended at 5 p.m. in most districts as Article 144 was implemented to establish law and order in the province on Sunday.

However, with approximately 4.58 million voters eligible to exercise their right to vote in the by-elections, the Commissioner General of Elections (CEC) authorized “all voters present in the premises of the polling stations to vote even after 17 hours”.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 3,131 polling stations in these 20 constituencies, of which 676 have been declared highly sensitive and 1,194 sensitive.

