India set to hit 2 billion vaccine dose mark: PM Modi





India is poised to hit the two billion Covid-19 vaccine dose mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Saturday that India was on the verge of defeating Covid-19 and every Indian made it possible. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country kicked off the countdown to the two billion mark on Saturday. Total vaccination on Saturday reached 1.99 billion doses with 1.01 billion first doses, 925 million second doses and 56.23 million precautionary doses administered. On Saturday, the country administered 2.5 million vaccines with 1,95,382 doses in the 12-14 age group, 82,647 doses in the 17-18 age group, 1.66 million precautionary in 18-59 years and above 60 years or 2,52,272 doses. The first case of Covid-19 was reported in India on January 30, 2020, in Kerala and the World Health Organization had declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic in March 2020. The government has set up a task force to work for the Covid vaccine in April 2020 and the National Covid Vaccine Expert Group in August 2020, sanctioning `900 crore for vaccine development. Serum Institute of Indias Covishield and Bharat Biotechs Covaxin were granted emergency use authorization on January 1, 2021, and vaccination began with the CoWin vaccine platform on January 16, 2021, for all 949 million adults.

