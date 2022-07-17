Johnson was not at the Cobras crisis meeting because he was planning a wedding





The prime minister has come under fire from the opposition for his unhappiness with Kobe, The Independent reported. And when Johnson leaves his current position, he will not be able to use the residence. On Monday and Tuesday, meteorologists say temperatures in Britain could reach 40 degrees, breaking previous records. Zdravotnick ad UKHSA warned of the danger from heat, which not only threatens the elderly and debilitated, but also those who are healthy and in good condition. Most schzek were writing a book for covid A source in the UK Prime Minister’s Office told The Independent that it was not unusual for Cobra Committee meetings to be chaired by another government official on Saturday, it was Deputy Minister Kit Malthouse. Johnson faced criticism months after entering Downing Street as he missed the entire series of Cobra Commission meetings to spark the covid-19 pandemic and instead addressed issues surrounding the divorce from Marina Wheeler and wrote a book on William Shakespeare. Checkers is a historic 16th century mansion, part of the British Army since 1921. Inside is a pond, surrounded by extensive gardens. A source from Johnson’s Conservative Party told Sky News television that the invitation to the party, which will be held on Saturday, also applies to partners and children of guests. There will be no wedding Opposition Labor MP Angela Rayner told Johnson she would eat no more. The public will not see that this government, like a living corpse, reacts quickly and decisively to the crisis situation, because while the country is shaking, the compromised Prime Minister is on the verge of death, she said. . Johnson and his now wife Carrie were planning to hold an afternoon wedding celebration at Checkers as they were getting married at a time when there were restrictions in England in relation to the corona virus. According to British media, the ceremony was due to take place at the end of the year, but the full manel was heavily criticized after Johnson was forced to announce he would step down as prime minister.

