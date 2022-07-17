Donald Trump for president in 2024





OPINION:

America needs Donald Trump to run for president again, if only to reset the clock to the Great Reset that the globalists were able to advance under the irresponsible administration of Joe Biden.

Biden wasn’t just a disaster for the US economy. He has also been a shining star of success for globalists who want to destroy American exceptionalism.

Conversely, Trump was not simply a success for the economy of the Americas. It was also a dark and dismal death knell for globalists who wanted to destroy American exceptionalism.

Questions? From America First to America Last, it is high time to quickly usher in America First – before there is no more America left to usher in.

Perhaps the best reason America needs Trump to run again comes straight from the mouths and pens of those who hated Trump the most, the global governance elites.

In a February 2020 article aimed at highlighting perceived disparities in the pro-American policies of then presidents, Council on Foreign Relations fellow Steward Patrick wrote: The liberal international order was no mirage, and he was not born by accident. He then referred to the pro-globalist visions of Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman, who both set in motion a system of international law and government by international institutions, while explaining how more globalism, less sovereign pro-Americanism, was necessary.

[But] that order is now over, Patrick said, arguing that only a new globalist-minded leader determined to begin a term in the White House by sweeping away Trump’s garbage, i.e., America First agenda. could bring a return to the liberal world order.

Catch the phrase?

The liberal world order is a one world order and the new world order is great. It is one and the same thing. It’s all of America last. Everything is anti-American.

Patrick specifically called on this post-Trump America to rejuvenate relations with foreign governmental structures favorable to the liberal world order, such as the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the G-20 and the World Trade Organization; to focus on an international economic agenda that meets the odor of those global organizations meaning, more socialist than capitalist; and fundamentally, to engage in a more sensitive and responsive form of globalization, he wrote.

It was early 2020, under Trump. But my, a few years later, Biden hasn’t done well with those globalist visions.

Inflation in the Americas is at levels not seen in 40 years. Gasoline prices are double or more than they were just a year and a half ago. Baby formula, tampons always hard to find in grocery stores. And the big issues of concern for this White House? Abortion. Abortion and gun control. Ensure girls and women have easy access to abortion across the United States and get guns out of the hands of legitimate gun owners in every way possible.

Meanwhile, the transgender movement has kicked into high gear, with men dressed as women dancing for dollars in front of kids at LGBTQ-friendly clubs, and liberals in states like California stepping up the rhetoric to put masks back on on the faces of all their citizens. Science? What science? Schools about to start and teachers unions need to get an allocation from tax money for protective equipment this year, I don’t know. Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization all advising, recommending, demanding a return to mass face coverings, mass social distancing, mass shootings and more shootings, and boosters and more boosters to make way for more mass COVID-19 chaos. The globalists of the world love us again; above all, because they can take advantage of us again.

And Bidens walks away and begs foreign leaders for enough oil to drive fuel prices down until the November election, after which climate alarmism will take center stage again, leading to massive cost hikes energy and production.

Can Trump’s successor save the international liberal order? asked Patrick in his February 2020 essay.

Yes, indeed, he can. Indeed it is.

And that’s exactly why America needs Trump to win the White House again, because his successor, Biden, has been far too successful in helping the globalists take over this country. It’s going to take a proven, die-hard, pro-American, and staunchly pro-American president like Trump to swing the pendulum back to a more constitutional base. If America is to survive, our next Commander-in-Chief must be Trump Strong.

Cheryl Chumley can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to his Bold and Blunt podcast by clicking HERE. And never miss his column; subscribe to his newsletter and his podcast by clicking HERE. His latest book, Lockdown: The Socialist Plan To Take Away Your Freedom, is available by clicking HERE or by clicking HERE or by CLICKING HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jul/16/donald-trump-for-president-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos