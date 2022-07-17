Jokowi takes part in April/Fadia’s championship title celebration at Singapore Open 2022





Archives – President Joko Widodo gave a two thumbs up during a video call with Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu, after the Indonesian women’s doubles badminton pair won a gold medal at the big sporting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday (2/8/2021). ANTARA/HO-Secretpres Press Bureau/aa. (Document from the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) JAKARTA, www.kilat.com– Indonesian President Joko Widodo has congratulated Indonesian women’s doubles badminton pair Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti on their success in winning the Singapore Open 2022 title. “From the country, I and all the people congratulate Apriyani and Fadia,” the president said via the @jokowi Instagram account that was monitored in Jakarta on Sunday. The chairman, in his Instagram social media upload, said Apriyani/Fadia won the title in the final match of the Singapore Open 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the final match, Apriyani/Fadia once again beat Chinese women’s doubles Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu in back-to-back matches 21-14, 21-17. “This match is a repeat of Malaysia Open 2022 which was also won by Apriyani/Fadia,” the president said. (ant/mir) Read also :

Apriyani unpacks key to duet success with Siti Fadia, looks good even though he was just paired

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kilat.com/news/olahraga/61730/jokowi-ikut-rayakan-gelar-juara-apriyani-fadia-di-singapore-open-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

