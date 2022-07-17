Imran Khan accuses PPP and PML-N governments of creating imbalance in civil-military relations





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Photo: AP

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Imran Khan accused previous governments of creating imbalance in civil-military relations and called on the military to reconsider their decision to support the government in place. Speaking at a free speech seminar a day before crucial by-elections in Punjab, where his party is contesting 20 seats in the Punjab Assembly across the province, Imran Khan said previous governments of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has provided space for establishments to protect themselves from cases of corruption, which has created a gap between civilian and military leaders, Dawn reported.

“Because of this imbalance, a situation has developed in which the establishment no longer realizes the consequences of the actions it commits,” he said referring to the crackdown on his party following his ousting. following the motion of censure. .

“We cannot afford a weak army…we have to protect it. If the distance between the army and the public continues to increase, which it is, it will end up hurting the army and Pakistan “, he added.

“Strengthening a ‘failing’ government would further widen the gap between the people and the establishment. The establishment should differentiate between constructive criticism and damaging criticism,” he added, referring to the current government of Shehbaz. Sharif.

Pakistan is at a critical juncture and it was very important that the “right decisions” were taken today, he said, adding that the leaders should reconsider their decision to support the incumbent government.

Speaking about the forced disappearance of journalists, activists as well as students under his regime, Imran said he was the most criticized prime minister but he was never afraid of the media and his government was not had nothing to do with the distancing of people or the restrictions imposed on the media. .

“I never tried to bribe journalists or take action against them, but constructive criticism ‘was needed,'” Imran said.

“The trend of people going missing started during the war on terror. I was the first person to protest against this practice in 2003 after the disappearance of Aafia Siddiqui. I didn’t know the point of view of the army before I came to power,” Khan said. said, adding that he used to speak out against these enforced disappearances because “there is nothing more painful” than seeing relatives of missing persons come to inquire about their loved ones.

“We came to the government and learned that often people are arrested under the pretext of national security.”

The head of the PTI said that he spoke to the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, when General Faiz Hamid was the head of the ISI, which led to the release of many missing persons forcibly, reported Dawn.

“The military said the problem was with the justice system,” he said, adding that the explanation given to him was that it was difficult to prosecute a terrorist in court because of a lack of evidence or witnesses.

He claimed that an agreement had been reached and that his government was working on a bill that would have, at least, kept the families of the missing people informed, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan also distanced his government from kidnapping journalists under the rule of the PTI government. “Shireen Mazari knows, it has happened three or four times in the cabinet that a journalist has been arrested; no journalist has been arrested on my instructions, the problem was something else,” he said.

The issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan originated under the Musharraf era (1999 to 2008), but the practice continued under subsequent governments.

Human rights activists claim that law enforcement agencies in Pakistan are responsible for cases of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

Enforced disappearances are used as a tool by Pakistani authorities to terrorize people who question the country’s all-powerful military establishment or claim individual or social rights. Cases of enforced disappearances have mainly been recorded in the country’s Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces which are home to active separatist movements.

