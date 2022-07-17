January 6 committee sets Thursday hearing in prime time





THE HILL — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack will hold what may be its last public hearing of the prime-time summer on Thursday, considering former President Trumps three hours of inaction during the uprising.

A notice from the panel officially announces no witnesses, but the hearing will begin at 8 p.m. and will run through the 187 minutes between Trump leaving his Stop the Steal rally that day and his final release of a statement asking supporters who ransacked the Capitol to leave. residence.

Well, talk about what was going on in the White House while the Capitol was being overrun, and basically we’ll show what the president did as best we could during all that time. Or not, President Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters Wednesday.

The hearing comes after the committee finally scored a formal deposition with former White House attorney Pat Cipollone earlier this month following a subpoena. Cipollone was one of the few people to speak with Trump that day, and video clips of his conversation with committee investigators emerged in detail during his seventh public hearing this week.

While Thursday’s hearing covers themes the committee laid out in its premiere, Thompson did not rule out the possibility of additional hearings.

I hope it is [the last], he said. But you know, something could happen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox46.com/news/national-news/jan-6-committee-schedules-prime-time-hearing-on-trumps-inaction-during-attack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos