Xi Jinping emphasizes the development of Islam in the context of China, saying that Islam in China should be Chinese in orientation.





Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 17: Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region for the first time since 2014, stressing his support for the principle of developing Islam within the context of China. Xinhua News Agency said greater efforts should be made to uphold the principle that Chinese Islam must be Chinese for what is called a “guided tour” from Tuesday to Friday. “We are forming a team of party and government officials who are familiar with Marxist views on religion, knowledgeable in religious issues and able to engage in related work, with a politically credible and noble personality. We must develop a group of religious figures with religious achievements, and they can play their part in times of crisis, have a strong political position and excellent academic and religious performance. You can stick to the Marxist view and favor a group of religious seekers who are good at innovation. We met and rallied around the party and the government. “ Xi stressed that the fundamental work of education is to nurture virtues. It supports the socialist direction of middle school education and builds a new generation of talented young people with moral foundations, intellectual ability, physical vitality, aesthetics, and professional skills for socialist purposes. Was asked to feed. Eastern Ladakh Column: India and China are hosting the 16th High Level Military Talks today. He also hoped that university students would strive for a future of socialism with the characteristics of China and the Chinese state. Xi pointed out that “the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has moved from a relatively closed inner area to an open border” as the country expands in the world, the western region develops further, and the initiative ” Belt and Road” is achieved. The Xi government has been widely accused of primarily oppressing Islamic minorities. The Uyghurs show no signs of backing down from policies that have been harshly criticized by the United States and many European countries. Xi firmly implemented the decision of the CPC Central Committee and stressed his efforts to fully and faithfully implement the CPC’s plans and policies regarding the governance of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the new era, Xinhua reported. . “Our ethnic theories and policies are sound and effective. We continue to engage in the good Chinese way of dealing with ethnic issues, continue to enrich and develop the party’s ethnic theories for the new era and the foundations of the community. We must continue to study the problem. Chinese people. “ Under his leadership, authorities have carried out a thorough crackdown on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the Kazakh community following the outbreak of deadly separatist violence. Exact numbers have not been released, but ABC News reported that hundreds of thousands of analysts, possibly more than a million, have been detained over time. Critics, meanwhile, describe the crackdown on thousands of people in prison-like indoctrination camps as a cultural massacre. The United States and other countries have assigned visa ban officials their role in the exorbitant detention, family separation and imprisonment of people to study abroad or come into contact with foreigners. The United States has blocked some imports of cotton and other commodities from the region due to reports of forced labor. (ANI)

