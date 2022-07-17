Jokowi meets IMF again after being warned about debt reduction





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -President Joko Widodo or Jokowi again met with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva. The meeting took place after Georgieva warned Jokowi and other G20 countries to discuss debt relief aka subtraction or refinancing debt in developing countries. “Earlier, Mr. President received the Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva and the team,” said Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto who took part in the meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Sunday, July 17, 2022. According to Airlangga, several things were noted by Jokowi during this meeting. Among them, the Indonesian economy would be relatively good. “Where inflation is around 4.2%, growth is 5.01%, then Debt to GDP ratio 42%,” Airlangga said. Georgieva issued a warning when she met Jokowi in Elmau, Germany on June 27, 2022, on the sidelines of the G7 summit. The two men chatted outside the room with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to Germany Arif Havas Oegroseno. At that time, Georgiva asked Jokowi to push for a mutual agreement regarding this debt before the summit event began. G20. Indonesia will host the G20 this year and a summit involving leaders of member countries will be held in November in Bali. “The leaders of the G20 countries do not want problems (debt) is dominating the conversation, simply because we are progressing,” he said. Georgiva’s warning comes as the IMF finds that currently nearly a third of developing countries and twice the proportion of low-income countries have debt problems. The situation is worsening with rising interest rates in developing countries. Capital outflows from developing countries also continue and almost one in three countries has interest rates of 10% or more. This includes middle-income countries, such as Sri Lanka and Malawi, which are seeking financial assistance. Then, the problems encountered by some of these countries were also discussed during this meeting with Jokowi. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who was also present, said the IMF is pinning its hopes on Indonesia’s leadership at the G20 summit to help countries facing crisis. Read on for IMF measures to help poor countries.



