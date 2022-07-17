Pakistani media went through darkest period under Imran Khan, says Pak IB minister





NNA | Updated: July 17, 2022 11:27 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 17 (ANI): Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the era of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was the darkest period for the media and that the President of the PTI has spared no effort to make the country another Sri Lanka. Addressing a press conference, the minister alleged that Imran Khan is a habitual liar and a failed person, he only knows how to lie. She said Imran says the media was the most independent of his time as Reporters Without Borders reports show there were threats to the lives of journalists under his rule, News International reported. “If any news were published against him, the journalist would not be left alive. Imran says the media was the most independent of his time, there were no restrictions or censorship on the media, but reports show that in the time of Imran Khan news agencies were banned, channels were shut down and journalists were threatened with death and Imran Khan threatened journalists,” she said Marriyum said that the Reporters Without Borders report is Imran Khan’s original worksheet, his reporters and his staff were attacked,” she said while emphasizing that the report is made in the country by giving death threats against journalists by censorship, and journalists who did not listen were jailed, News International reported. “I salute the journalists who stood firm during Imran Khan’s bitter tenure,” she points out.

Aurangzeb said that although Imran Khan was afraid of fake news, his whole policy was fake. “When it comes to fake news, he would have passed a fake news law, but instead he tried to pass a law to suppress media freedom, which we reversed,” she claimed. . “Imran Khan was in government for four years, he wiped his political opponents off the television screen as he crippled all state institutions, turned the Prime Minister’s house into a den of kidnappers and filled his political ambitions,” she added. “Imran Khan has a habit of stealing and defrauding elections as he sent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa youths to Punjab for rioting and bullying. He wanted to fight the brothers, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Mariyyum said, claiming that the PTI bought ID cards and votes by paying money, News International reported. Speaking of Punjab bypolls, Marriyum was confident that PML-N would mark victory in the province against Imran Khan’s PTI: “The by-election would be a victory for the party which has always lifted Pakistan out of economic crises and led to economic stability. The PMLN has taken measures to pull the people out of the storm of inflation and reduce inflation. He can bring the country out of darkness and diffuse light and this PMLN that rids the country of the threat of terrorism, breaks the backs of terrorists and restores peace to the country,” she said. However, it is interesting to note that Imran Khan’s PTI is in the lead for 17 seats out of Punjab’s 20 provincial seats. The massive alliance of top leaders like former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the leader of the Democratic Movement Pakistani (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman are approaching a big defeat in the province. There are only 2 seats where the PLM-N is leading and 1 seat for the independent Punjab was under the control of the PTI party until April when the then Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, resigned after the federal parliament issued a motion of no confidence in Khan. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-media-faced-darkest-period-under-imran-khan-says-pak-ib-minister20220717232717

