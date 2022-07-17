Need to reduce selfishness and prioritize food and energy security in Russian-Ukrainian conflict, says Indonesian president

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he is ready to help Modi-Xi meeting at G20



Indonesian President Joko Widodo is redefining himself as a global peacemaker ahead of the G20 summit in Bali in November this year, where growing tensions between the West and Russia are expected to boil over. In his first interview since visiting Russia and Ukraine, where he held talks with the two leaders and reached an agreement on wheat exports, Bapak Jokowi said The Hindu it’s time for the leaders of the conflict to put their egos aside to save the world from disruptions in the food and oil supply chains.

You are the first Asian leader to travel to both Kyiv and Moscow, how successful was your peace mission?



My motivation for visiting Ukraine and Russia was one and that is humanity. We must ensure that we do not allow countries to see their civilians starve and fall into extreme poverty because of the problems of the food crisis and the fertilizer crisis. Innocent civilians should not become victims of war. I wish to appeal to the conscience of the leaders to stop the war immediately. Ukraine and Russia are the breadbaskets of the world and in my talks President Zelensky told me that they have 20 million tons of grain stocks and new crops of 55 million tons in Ukraine. In Russia, President Putin said they had 130 million tons. So 270 million tonnes are wheat stocks that the two countries cannot export, which is going to be very dangerous for the world. Even if these goods could be safely taken out, shipping companies are reluctant to leave their ports due to the danger and high insurance premiums. Since then, I see that there are direct talks in Turkey, and I hope that this food export problem can be solved between Ukraine and Russia.

There are serious concerns about the G20 summit in November given that the two sides walked out on the IMF meeting and the meeting of foreign ministers in Bali. How worried are you?



If you look at the meeting of foreign ministers in Bali, the result was productive, in the sense that at least all the countries participated and were able to sit together in one room. The walkouts you speak of are of course one of the dynamics of the situation [since the Russia-Ukraine conflict]. The space for dialogue that we offer to the G20 must be used. More importantly, we must reduce the selfishness of leaders for the good of the peoples of the world.

India will then take the presidency. As Host President, what message do you hope to convey from this G20 to the next G20?



The agenda we want to discuss at the G20 would focus on post-Covid global health architecture, green economy energy transitions and digital transformation. These are our priorities, but we know that the war will change the agenda. We have to see how we can all stop the war, address the issue of food security, energy security, the financial situation, see how global crises can be resolved. Don’t forget that the G20 is the forum the only relevant forum to address these issues there are no other forums.

Will both President Putin and President Zelensky attend the G20?



President Putin has said that he will be present, while for President Zelensky, due to the situation in Ukraine, there is still some uncertainty about his presence.

Like Indonesia, India has taken a position where it does not condone Russian actions, but it has also not embraced Western sanctions. Is there also a place in the G20 for the non-aligned countries in this conflict?



The first thing is that we have to sit together, whether you belong to one or the other bloc, on either side of the spectrum, as well as those who want to sit on the fence. More importantly, we must reduce our selfishness, promote humanity, prioritize issues such as food security and energy security.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been at an impasse on the Line of Actual Control for more than two years. Do you hope to see Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping meet in Bali?



You have to look at the space for dialogue that is being created. If there is a meeting between two great powers like India and China. Indonesia is ready to mediate, we are always ready to help with anything that will ensure the betterment of people’s lives.

You also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month in Germany, and he wrote to wish you Eid. How much do you two coordinate before the G20?



We discussed many issues on economy and investment as well as bilateral relations between Indonesia and India during our meeting. We also discussed India’s cooking oil imports, and I told him that we lifted the restriction in May, so palm oil distribution across the world was now restored.

Last month, your government protested with the Indian government against the comments that were made about the Prophet and there were protests in Indonesia too. Did you discuss this?



In Indonesia, protests and demonstrations are an expression of our democracy and we never restrict them, we allow space for differences as long as it remains within the law. I don’t want to talk about [India].

Both countries are experiencing religious radicalization, majority movements and violence. How can you meet the challenge of remaining a republic in the midst of this radicalization and extremism?



I think there are no fundamental problems between the different religions. In my cabinet and in my government, we have a diverse group, we have members of the Catholic faith, Hindus, Muslims, etc. These are the relationships that I want to project to the people to show by example that, of course, there are problems, but that we must be able to resolve them by sitting down together.

You and Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014. Both of you had been leaders in your own regions, you were Mayor of Solo, he was Chief Minister of Gujarat before leading the country. Are there any other similarities, also in your leadership style?



I think we share some similarities because of our backgrounds.

In 2024, you will reach your 10-year term limit as president, and you have declared that you have no intention of running for another term or changing the Indonesian Constitution to stay. Have you thought about your role?



I’m going to go back to my town of Solo and think about what my role can be in terms of helping to protect the environment.

Four years after you and Prime Minister Modi exchanged visits, India’s plans to join the Straits of Malacca Patrol and invest in the western port of Sabang have stalled…



We welcome India [plan for] investment in the port of Sabang, which will add value to the connectivity between Aceh and the Andaman Islands in India. It is really important that we can increase trade and tourism and these projects can be done quite quickly, so that Sabang can become one of the biggest seaports as it was before.

Would you consider joining an expanded Quad with the United States, India, Australia and Japan, a group China has called the Asian NATO?



Indo-Pacific cooperation should be strengthened between ASEAN and India. We must ensure that the initiatives do not lead to unhealthy competition between countries. We have to deal with this [U.S.-China] rivalry and ensure that it does not degenerate into open conflict. Indonesia has a free and active foreign policy and its goal is to be friends with all countries. The United States is Indonesia’s strategic partner, and China is also a major strategic partner.

In the Indian subcontinent, we are witnessing many protests against economic distress. Sri Lanka is the latest example where leaders had to leave due to people’s protests over their dissatisfaction with the economy. How worried are you about that kind of scenario here?



People are worried about the current situation due to the hyperinflation of food prices and energy prices, and nobody likes that, and that’s why we have to solve this problem ourselves in Indonesia. For example, we no longer need to import rice, whereas three years ago we imported around 1.5 to 2 million tons per year. This is because we have built 60 dams for irrigation and are developing new types [of crops] which give better performance. On the other hand, we were still importing wheat, soybeans, sugar because we cannot produce them here, and that is a key problem.

You talked about the importance of global food security. But here in Indonesia, you have banned the export of palm oil. Mr Modi also banned wheat exports from India. Isn’t that a contradiction?



I can’t speak for India, but I think in the case of Indonesia, the ban was only temporary, to address shortages. It would be an irony if, as the world’s largest palm oil exporter, Indonesia itself had no palm oil for its own people. It was just a temporary measure for a month to stabilize domestic inventory, then we reopened. We are an open country, but I think we have to regulate trade.

In addition to palm oil export bans, you have also stated that you will ban the export of raw materials, minerals and metal ores. Is Indonesia becoming protectionist?



We will permanently stop the export of nickel, tin, copper and bauxite. It is for the purpose of creating the downstream industry in Indonesia, so that we can add value in Indonesia, create jobs in Indonesia. We will derive revenue from exports, but also from taxes. Previously, we exported all our raw materials, and the product only came from the sale, not in terms of jobs and jobs.