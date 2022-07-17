President Erdogan will meet Raisi and Putin during his next visit to Iran

fast news

Turkish President Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Raisi will co-chair the seventh meeting of the Trkiye-Iran High Level Cooperation Council in Tehran on July 19.

Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the seventh Astana-format trilateral summit meeting to be hosted by the Iranian president.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Iran on July 18-19 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, the Turkish presidency has announced.

Erdogan and Raisi will co-chair the seventh meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council in Tehran on July 19, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

“All aspects of Turkey-Iran relations and potential measures that could enhance bilateral cooperation will be discussed during the Council meeting, which will be held with the participation of relevant ministers,” he added.

Besides bilateral relations, regional and global issues will also be discussed, according to the statement.

On the same day, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the seventh Astana-format trilateral summit meeting to be hosted by the Iranian president, the statement said.

Turkish, Russian and Iranian presidents will meet in Tehran on July 19

On today’s agenda

Recent developments in Syria and the fight against terrorist groups – in particular the YPG/PKK and Daesh, which pose a threat to regional security – will be on the agenda of the summit, he added.

Efforts aimed at a political resolution, the humanitarian situation and the voluntary return of Syrians to their homes will also be on the agenda.

The Turkish president will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the summit.

The Astana talks for peace in Syria were launched in 2017 on the initiative of these three countries.

Syria has been wracked by civil war since early 2011, when Bashar al-Assad’s regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.

UNSC approves six-month extension of aid delivery to Syria from Turkey

