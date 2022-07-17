Is China also facing an energy crisis?

A and – conditioners are are running at full speed in central China, Texas and the Iberian Peninsula. As many as 900 million Chinese have experienced record high temperatures in recent days; more than 80 cities have issued heat alerts. In Zhejiang province, a major manufacturing hub in the east, some energy-intensive factories have been subjected to power rationing. Thermometers in the region reached around 42°C on July 13. Considering the humidity, it’s more like 54C.

For Chinese leaders, the scorching temperatures raise fears of a repeat of last year’s energy crisis. As electricity providers struggled to keep up with demand, many factories were forced to close and some households experienced blackouts. Authorities have pledged to avoid shortages this time. But the turmoil in global energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Chinese governments’ ambitious emissions targets present additional complications.

The events of this year and last lay bare the contradictions between the desire for clean and secure energy and vigorous economic activity. In response, Chinese leaders have attempted supply-side interventions with varying degrees of brutality. The experience could prove instructive as governments elsewhere consider market intervention to counter soaring commodity prices.

Last year, supply disruptions, coupled with bad policy, led to the worst power outages in China in a decade. The authorities had limited production from many of its coal mines, in line with its climate goals. (In 2020, Xi Jinping, the president, won rare praise from Western observers when he said the country’s carbon emissions would peak before 2030 and China would become carbon neutral by 2060.) Then, the economic recovery from the early phase of the covid 19-19 pandemic drove up the demand for energy. But instead of letting prices rise, state planners have maintained hard caps on electricity and some coal prices. Generators started to lose money and some eventually stopped working. Many miners also interrupted work. The resulting power shortages weighed heavily on industrial production.

This time the economy was battered by Mr. Xi’s zero covid policy. According to figures released on July 15, gdp increased by only 0.4% in the second quarter compared to the previous year. Despite sluggish economic growth, soaring global energy prices and scorching temperatures have heightened concerns about the adequacy of energy supply. Officials are seeking to allay those fears ahead of a Communist Party congress in the fall, at which Mr. Xi is expected to receive a third term as party leader. Their approach includes attempts to increase supply and build inventory, as well as some market reforms.

Take coal, which produces 60% of China’s electricity. Global thermal coal prices have hit record highs, in part because European countries have reduced their reliance on Russian natural gas. China has this time eased restrictions on mining production to boost domestic supply. The country has also stocked up on Russian coal, which is shunned by the West. Authorities are even considering dropping a two-year ban on Australian coal imports, according to Bloomberg, a news service.

The National Development and Reform Commission ( ndrc ), the government planning agency, has urged power companies to enter into long-term contracts with miners and store at least 15 days’ worth of coal. Nevertheless, with high market prices and state caps on electricity prices for end users in place, generators still buying on spot markets could be squeezed again if coal prices continue to rise. .

China is heavily dependent on foreign oil and gas, importing about 75% and 40% of its consumption of each fuel, respectively. Global prices for both commodities surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although oil has fallen a bit recently. According to research by Michal Meidan of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Chinese importers stocked up on crude from Iran, which is under US sanctions, leading to a buildup in inventories in January and april. China is also buying more oil from Russia at a discount as Western buyers pull back; in May, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as the main crude supplier.

China’s natural gas imports are largely locked into long-term contracts, which have so far helped keep prices low. Domestic prices of gasoline and diesel, like that of coal, are capped. High world crude prices mean that refiners will often suffer a loss on domestic sales. Strict export quotas prevent them from selling more on the international market at higher prices. A Western oil trader says planners have relied on state oil companies to sell even less overseas.

Refiners therefore have an incentive to cycle fewer times when prices are high and stockpile crude instead. Export controls are a strategy to keep oil in the country just in case there is a shortage, says Zhou Xizhou of s & p Global, a rating agency.

So far, there is no shortage. But this does not necessarily mean that government interventions on the supply side have been overwhelmingly successful. The deplorable state of the economy and the consequent reduction in energy demand has been an important factor in avoiding shortages. Some economists believe that China’s oil demand could be flat this year compared to last year, or even lower. Optimistic forecasters see the economy recovering towards the end of the year, even as growth slows or stagnates in America and Europe. This could lower global energy prices just as China needs to import more.

However, if factories come back to life sooner than expected, then China’s energy policy will face a real test. Miners, refiners and power generators could react to price caps and export bans by reducing supply. A particularly cold winter could force gas buyers to turn to the spot market, where prices have exploded. And the officials would start to feel the heat.

