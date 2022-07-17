Pakistan’s ruling coalition and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan clash in by-elections





Voting is underway in Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, on Sunday for several by-elections that are a litmus test for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government after Imran Khan was ousted in April following a a long political battle.

A Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf victory will give the former leader fresh impetus to pressure the government to hold a snap election as he touts popular support for his grievances. The next elections must take place by October 2023.

Khan, a former cricket star, has accused the ruling coalition – made up of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party – of colluding with the military establishment and the United States to oust him, an allegation that they denied.

Victories for the ruling coalition would give it the necessary impetus to push through unpopular reforms. The country secured a $1.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund last week to shore up its dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The agreement will help unlock financing from other lenders.

These partial polls are a test of popularity for the Khan and Sharifs government, said Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, a professor at Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad. The result will have a decisive impact on the date as well as the outcome of the next legislative elections, he said.

Punjab was under the control of the PTI party until April, when then-chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resigned after the federal parliament issued a no-confidence motion against Khan. The subsequent PTI candidate for the position was defeated as a faction among state party lawmakers voted for the PML-N candidate instead.

Khan then successfully petitioned Pakistan’s Election Commission to remove lawmakers from the state assembly for illegally voting against the party directive, leaving 20 seats vacant. It will be a tight race as the Sharifs party currently holds 165 seats while the PTI controls 163. Sharif controls the assembly along with the coalition members.

The election battle comes as the South Asian nation faces the highest inflation in 13 years and foreign exchange reserves fall to less than two months of import cover. Moodys Investors Service downgraded Pakistan’s outlook to negative last month.

Since coming to power, Sharif has taken unpopular decisions to raise energy prices and taxes as well as cut spending to reinvigorate his bailout program with the IMF that would help the country avoid a situation like Sri Lanka.

His government received a boost last week with lower oil prices allowing officials to cut fuel prices ahead of the vote. This decision was the subject of partial election campaigns for the ruling parties in Punjab.

The province is a political stronghold for Sharif, who has served as its three-time prime minister and has a keen interest in infrastructure projects. His son Hamza Shehbaz is the outgoing Chief Minister of Punjab.

Khan has held rallies across Pakistan since being ousted as prime minister and has drawn large crowds. During the campaign for the by-elections, Khan warned against government plans to rig the vote and described the poll as an opportunity to end dynastic family rule and the influence of the United States.

