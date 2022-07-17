Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo jokes: Pak Jokowi chooses love





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo Congratulations to the winners Singapore Open 2022. Jokowi’s comments were made Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo joked writing with an added sad emoji. Indonesia has become the overall champion of the Singapore Open 2022. The red and white team could win three titles in neighboring countries. The first title was obtained thanks to the number of women’s doubles. The Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti duo defeated Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu of China, 21-14. 21-17. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Then the Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin pair could claim Indonesia’s second title. The men’s doubles, nicknamed The Babies, beat his elders, Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto 9-21, 21-14, 21-16. And finally, the third title was presented from the men’s singles number. Anthony Sinisuka Ginting defeated Japanese single, Kodai Naraoka, 23-21, 21-17. Indonesia’s success in becoming the overall champion Singapore Open 2022 make President Jokowi proud. Through his social networks, the Indonesian head of state congratulated. “Three of the five Singapore Open 2022 titles have been won by Indonesian badminton players. After men’s doubles and women’s doubles, this afternoon Anthony Sinisuka Ginting won the men’s singles title at the Open of Singapore 2022. He beat Kodai Naraoka of Japan, in two consecutive matches,” Jokowi wrote, following Anthony Ginting’s victory. The post has been commented on by many people. Among them are comments from Indonesian men’s singles Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. Comments by Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo [kotak merah] who are jealous of President Joko Widodo’s congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Singapore Open. Photo: Instagram @jokowi Chico commented on Jokowi’s upload with the words “Pak Jokowi is favoritism,” Chico wrote, along with a sad face emoji. Chico’s comment was, of course, a joke. However, many netizens later sympathized with Chico and asked Jokowi to congratulate Chico as well. Chico himself also won the singles number when he participated in the previous event i.e. Malaysia Masters 2022. The 24-year-old badminton player beat Hong Kong singles Ng Ka Long Angus 22-20, 21-15 last week. (then then)

