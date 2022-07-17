Kinzinger says next January 6 hearing on Trump’s actions will ‘open people’s eyes wide’





WASHINGTON — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that the panel’s upcoming hearing will “open people’s eyes wide,” when lawmakers will detail what former President Donald Trump was doing as mobs of his supporters violently violated the Capitol.

In an interview with “Face the Nation,” Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, said the committee had “filled in the blanks” of what Trump was doing at the White House in the 187 minutes from when his supporters were descended on the Capitol building and the moment he issued his first public response to the attack.

“I can’t necessarily say that the motives behind every piece of information that we know will be able to explain, but it will open people’s eyes in a big way,” Kinzinger said. “The reality is, I’ll give you this insight, the president didn’t do much but watch TV happily during this time.”

Kinzinger urged the American people, and his fellow Republicans in particular, to “look at this with an open mind” and ask, “Is this the kind of strong leader you really think you deserve?”

“I knew how I felt as an American congressman,” he said. “If I was a president sworn to defend the Constitution, including the legislature, watching this on television, I know I would have been crazy trying to save the Capitol. He did the complete opposite. The president didn’t do anything.”

The next select committee hearing is scheduled for prime time Thursday, with Kinzinger and Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, taking the lead roles. The hearing will be the panel’s eighth, and Kinzinger said the committee may hold more when it releases its final report.

He noted, however, that the select committee could schedule further hearings if its members obtain information they believe needs to be shared with the public.

House investigators also continued to meet behind closed doors with witnesses, including former White House attorney Pat Cipollone earlier this month and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne on Friday. Byrne, a Trump ally, was among those attending a Dec. 18 meeting at the White House that was described as “unbalanced.”

Kinzinger said the committee was still discussing whether to subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence — he said he would personally like to do so — as well as whether to ask Trump himself. to appear before the investigators.

“I’m not sure we need them physically there because we get a lot of information,” he said. “Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t mind not telling the truth, let’s just say it gently. He lies all the time. I wouldn’t tell him to lie under oath, so I don’t know what the value is the.”

As part of its ongoing investigation, the committee on Thursday issued a subpoena to the U.S. Secret Service for text messages relating to the events of Jan. 6 after the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general told lawmakers that the agency had erased the January 5 and January messages. 6. Inspector General Joseph Cuffari told congressional committees that his office had been informed that the messages had been erased as part of a “device replacement program,” although the deletions came after the Watchdog had requested the messages as part of an investigation into the Secret Service’s response to the Capitol assault.

Kinzinger said the agency indicated it would meet Tuesday’s deadline to comply with the subpoena, but said it was unclear if the messages still existed.

“It’s pretty crazy that the Secret Service would end up suppressing everything about one of the most infamous days in American history, especially when it comes to the role of the Secret Service,” he said. declared.

Assault on the United States Capitol More More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/january-6-committee-hearing-adam-kinzinger-trump-face-the-nation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos