Imran Khan’s party makes a comeback in Punjab assembly partial polls in Pak: PM Sharif suffers setback





LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan made a “clean sweep” in crucial Punjab Assembly by-votes on Sunday, in a major setback for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif whose son the minister Chief Hamza Shehbaz is about to lose his post. The election of chief minister will take place on July 22 by order of the Supreme Court and joint PTI-PMLQ candidate Chaudhary Parvez Elahi is likely to be the new chief minister of the politically crucial province of Punjab. According to unofficial results so far, the PTI won with 16 seats while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won only three. An independent candidate also won. The ruling Sharifs’ PML-N accepted defeat and even congratulated PTI chairman Khan on his “landfall victory” in the polls. “We respect the mandate of the people. Now we are asking the PTI-PMLQ to form the government in Punjab,” Prime Minister’s spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan told PTI. Asked whether Prime Minister Shehbaz would dissolve the National Assembly to call early legislative elections, he replied: “The leadership of the PML-N will decide in consultation with its allies. PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz also accepted her party’s defeat. “We must accept our defeat with an open heart,” the daughter of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif said in a tweet. She said that in politics, winning and losing is part of the game. “We will see our weaknesses and eliminate them,” she said. “Tehreek-e-Insaf wins at least 15 seats. But it is very important that all our people on duty in all polling stations do not leave their places until the official results are obtained from the returning officers,” said Khan said in a tweet. . His party leader Asad Umar said Khan would announce the party’s strategy after a central committee meeting on Monday. He said there was only one option left in the PML-N and that it was “immediately calling for new general elections”. Earlier on Sunday, by-votes for 20 Punjab assembly seats went relatively peacefully amid scattered incidents of violence. A large contingent of police has been deployed in five “sensitive” constituencies in Lahore and Multan. A couple of political workers were injured in Lahore during a clash between PML-N and PTI supporters. A violent clash was also reported between the two big rivals in Muzaffargarh (about 350 km from Lahore). Turnout in most constituencies reportedly remained low. According to the Punjab police, they arrested 15 people near different polling stations for indulging in violence and carrying weapons. Police also arrested Shahbaz Gill, a close associate of PTI Chairman Imran Khan of Muzaffargarh, for guarding armed guards. Khan strongly condemned Gill’s arrest and alleged that the PML-N-led Punjab government had “brazenly violated the Supreme Court’s verdict” by resorting to rigging. “Today the Punjab government has brazenly violated the orders of the SC [and] election rules openly using all mechanisms of government and state to rig elections in Punjab through the illegal stamping of ballot papers [and] harassing voters during the arrest of PTI leaders,” he said. He also accused the electoral commission of turning a blind eye and said that “the courts must open now [and] to act. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb dismissed Khan’s rigging allegation, saying “no complaints” of rigging had been reported in those 20 constituencies. This contest was seen as a matter of ‘life or death’ for the two main contenders who virtually have their political future in the province at stake. As the opposition PTI managed to win majority seats, it will dethrone Hamza in as Punjab’s chief minister, which the Sharifs, especially Hamza’s father, Prime Minister Shehbaz, cannot afford, as it may limit the reign of the young Sharif to the center alone. Khan’s victory could trigger a new political crisis in Pakistan as Prime Minister Shehbaz’s reign would be reduced to Islamabad and his government has yet to secure final approval of its financial lifeline from the International Monetary Fund. The PML-N had hinted that if he loses the post of Chief Minister of Punjab to PTI, he may also leave the federal government. For the PTI, today’s partial polls mean much more than defeating the Sharifs and Zardaris. Khan and his companions had portrayed the contest as “a fight between good (his party) and evil (the ruling coalitions in the Center and Punjab)” and a question of the country’s sovereignty in the face of alleged foreign interference (United States). United) in his business. The PML-N-led coalition needed at least 11 seats out of 20 to secure the magic majority of 186 members in the assembly for Hamza to survive as chief minister. PTI-PMLQ co-candidate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who needed 13 to oust Hamza, is in a comfortable position to form a government. The Punjab Assembly currently has 349 members: the PTI has 163 legislators and its ally PML-Q 10. The PML-N has 163 members while its coalition partners PPP seven, four independents and one Rah-i-Haq party. Three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London since November 2019 in “self-exile”, had been monitoring his party’s campaign.

